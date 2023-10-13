Washington National Opera Hosts "Soaring in Service" Panel

The event is on October 23 at 5:30p.m.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

This season, the Washington National Opera opens with a world premiere--Grounded, an opera about a female drone pilot with a libretto by George Brant and music by Jeanine Tesori. To explore the multifaceted issues of the opera, WNO is hosting a panel discussion at the Military Women's Memorial on October 23 at 5:30p.m with a real female pilots whose experience is similar to the opera heroine, Jess.

The evening opens with a performance by WNO Cafritz Young Artist alumna Hannah Shea, who perform selections from the opera. The following panelists includes Lt. Col. Tammy Barlette, a former U.S. Air Force fighter pilot who has logged more than 3,000 total flight hours and over 1,500 hours of combat support time in both Iraq and Afghanistan; Maj. Scott Swanson, a retired U.S. Air Force pilot and pioneer in unmanned systems including the Predator Unmanned Air Vehicle (UAS); Ret. Col. Elspeth Cameron “Cam” Ritchie, MD, MPH, current chief of psychiatry at Medstar Washington Hospital Center and a forensic psychiatrist with expertise in military and veteran’s issues; and George Brant, Grounded librettist. The panel will be moderated by WNO Artistic Director Francesca Zambello.

Military Women’s Memorial is located on the corner of Memorial Ave, and Schley Dr, Arlington, VA 22202 in the Arlington National Cemetery. Advance reservations are available on a first-come, first-served basis on Click Here. Parking is free. 




