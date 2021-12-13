Vote For The 2021 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards; Nominees Include Weston Playhouse & More!

Our readers set the nominees, and now voting is open for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Check out the current standings below!

Voting is now open through December 31st! Winners will be announced in January.

Streaming productions are eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld is also allowing audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

Who Will Win? Vote Before December 31st!

Here are the current standings for Vermont:

Best Choreography Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Felicity Stiverson - SEUSSICAL - Weston Playhouse 67%

Felicity Stiverson - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 33%

Best Costume Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Caitlin Durkin - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 87%

Annie and Abigail Boudreau - ANNIE - Lamoille County Players 13%

Best Lighting Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Mark Barton - AN ILIAD - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 54%

Scott Zielinski - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 46%

Best Performer In A Musical (Professional)

Emma Diner - SEUSSICAL - Weston Playhouee 34%

Larry Tobias - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 20%

Sage Jepson - SEUSSICAL - Weston Playhouse 16%

Best Performer In A Play (Professional)

Elizah Hill - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 52%

David Bonanno - AN ILIAD - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 26%

Töve Wood - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 9%

Best Scenic Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Lex Liang - AN ILIAD - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 66%

Scott Zielinski - RING OF FIRE - Weston Playhouse Theatre Company 34%

Best Sound Design Of A Play Or Musical (Professional)

Justin Brault - HAMLET - Foul Contending Rebels Theatre Cooperative 66%

Sharath Patel - AN ILIAD - 2021 24%

Joanna Lynne Staub - RING OF FIRE - 2021 10%