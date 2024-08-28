Vergennes Opera House Reveals Lineup For 2024-2025 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Friends of the Vergennes Opera House has announced the line-up for their 2024-2025 season. The season kicks off on Friday, September 13, 2024, with the screening of the thriller film “Brooklyn 45” and ends on Saturday, February 8, 2025, with the LC Jazz Winter Thaw Free Community Concert.

“Once again our programming team has put together a stellar season which is heavy on local talent and variety,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “The season is slightly shorter than usual in order to make way for the groundbreaking of the All Access Project the week of February 10.”

The all-volunteer team that manages the Vergennes Opera House, are dedicating the profits from all of the shows to the organization’s All Access Project. When complete, the All Access Project will provide an elevator tower to the second-floor theater space and will also make the stage and dressing room accessible. The All Access Project will be completed in time for the start of the organization’s 2025-2026 season in October 2025.

Here is the line-up for 2024-2025 season:

Brooklyn 45 (film/Vermont Premiere) – Friday, September 13, 7:30pm: A SHUDDER original, Brooklyn 45 is a 2023 American real-time supernatural thriller, written and directed by Ted Geoghegan about a group of military veterans holding an impromptu séance in the parlor of a Brooklyn brownstone at the close of World War II. Geoghegan penned the screenplay with assistance from his late father, a disabled Air Force veteran-turned-history teacher. Uncover the darkest secrets of war and friendship as five military veterans confront the ghosts of their pasts. Starring: Anne Ramsay, Ron E. Rains, and Jeremy Holm (of Vergennes!) Special meet and greet with actor Jeremy Holm after the film. This show is sponsored by GAINES INSURANCE.

Leroy Preston with the Unknown Blues Band and Special Guests – Saturday, October 12, 7:30pm: Leroy Preston, most notable as co-founder of the renowned Texas-based band Asleep at the Wheel, and for his multiple #1 and top 10 hits covered by various artists, is ready to premiere his collection of new songs with the debut of his "Vermont Sessions" album! In 2023, Leroy Preston enlisted the services of Unknown Blues Band veterans to record “a songwriter’s album” —an album that is performed by the songwriter himself giving guests the opportunity to hear the music the way the writer intended. Performers include Leroy Preston (vocals), Unknown Blues Band members Paul Asbell (guitars), Chas Eller (keyboards), and Clyde Stats (bass). Joining them will be Jeff Salisbury (drums), Michael Zsoldos (saxophone) and Taryn Noelle (vocals), a Western Swing Female Vocalist of the Year (2019). This is a very special concert. Media support provided by Hall Communications radio stations WIZN and WOKO.

Dave Keller Band – Saturday, November 2, 7:30pm: One of the premier torchbearers of Deep Soul and Roots music, Dave Keller’s dynamic, high energy performances have earned him a legion of fans throughout the U.S. and Europe. Three-time BMA nominee for Best Soul Blues Album, Keller and his “tighter than tight” band (Blues Music Magazine) have performed in almost every state east of the Mississippi river and quite a few west of it. Keller knows how to fill dance floors. But just as importantly, he connects with his fans in a real way, breaking down the barrier between performer and audience, creating an experience that everyone remembers long after the show is over. Dave Keller’s home base is in Montpelier, VT.

Thanksgiving Community Hymn Sing – Sunday, November 24, 3pm: A packed house full of thankful hearts at last year's Thanksgiving event demanded a second annual community hymn sing. Local musicians from over a dozen area churches unite on the VOH stage to lead the audience in singing along to traditional favorite hymns and popular contemporary worship songs. The Champlain Brass Quintet, the Addison County Gospel Choir & Worship Team, and featured soloists promise to lift your spirits as we reflect on all that we are thankful for. Song books will be provided at the door.

Broadway Direct – Friday, December 6, at 7:30pm and Saturday, December 7, at 3pm: This show is so popular it always sells out, so we are opening our doors for TWO performances this year! ​The 19th annual Broadway Direct show is brought to you once again by Bill Carmichael Walsh, Broadway veteran and VOH board member. Bill will be joined by friends directly from the Broadway stages, as well as some amazing local talent to bring this powerhouse show to the Little City. ​This show is sponsored by GAINES INSURANCE.

Hard Scrabble – Saturday, January 11, 7:30pm: Hard Scrabble is a Vermont-based acoustic band, characterized by tight vocal harmonies and sprightly instrumental solos, creating a beautiful blend of bluegrass and acoustic covers. Locals will recognize Stacy Raphael (guitar and lead vocals), Dave Riley (vocals, dobro, banjo, guitar, ukulele, harmonica), David Goodrich (vocals, fiddle, guitar), Allen Gratton (vocals, mandolin), and Andrew Albright (vocals, upright bass). Since their formation in 2009, Hard Scrabble continues to entertain audiences throughout Vermont.

LC Jazz Winter Thaw FREE Community Concert – Saturday, February 8, 7:30pm: Shake off those winter blues and grab your dancing shoes! An annual favorite event in the Little City, this fun show features all your favorite jazz standards with vocalists Corina Ellis, Liz Cleveland, and Tony Panella backed by the incredible 17-piece band of local talented brass and rhythm musicians. You won't be able to keep your feet still! This event is free with donations gratefully accepted for the LC Jazz Student Scholarship Fund.

All tickets and information for the Vergennes Opera House-produced shows can be found on the organization’s website atwww.VergennesOperaHouse.org/events

