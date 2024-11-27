Town Hall Theater To Present WINTERTIDE MUSIC SERIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Town Hall Theater's new Wintertide Music Series kicks off with the Kat + Brett Holiday Show on Friday, December 7, and later showcases other beloved Americana bands in an ambient lounge setting.

“The third annual Wintertide Music Series features fan favorites over the years, back by popular demand,” said Executive Director Lisa Mitchell.

“This music is perfectly aligned with ringing in the holidays, solstice, and brightening the winter season,” Mitchell added.

THT's Wintertide Music Series features:

Friday, December 7:

The Kat & Brett Holiday Show @ 7:30pm

With Tyler Bolles & Will Seeders

Tickets $25-$35

Kat Wright & Brett Hughes, two of Vermont's most beloved songbirds, get together once again in 2024 for their 11th annual VT holiday tour. The show (a true Christmas gift) featuring Tyler Bolles on upright bass and Will Seeders on pedal steel guitar, banjo and fiddle, offers up an array of songs of holiday heartbreak and cheer. It's bejeweled with storytelling, Bretty's originals, and beloved classics alike. Look forward to soaring harmonies, tender and intimate moments, timeless songwriting, and connective showmanship. It's easy to see how, for over a decade, The Kat & Brett Holiday Fête has had audiences singing along,

throwing their heads back in knowing laughter, and of course wiping away a sentimental tear or two.

Friday, December 21:

Low Lily Solstice Show @ 7:30pm

Tickets: $20-$30

American Roots band Low Lily celebrates the Solstice with a high energy show featuring instrumentals alongside impeccably arranged songs to honor the season. With the energy of fiddle music, the introspective quality of contemporary folk, the precision of bluegrass, and the drive of Americana, the members of Low Lily combine their individual talents into one stunning soundscape. Low Lily has shared their Signature Sound with enthusiastic audiences throughout North America and the UK, garnering two #1 songs on international folk radio and two Independent Music Award wins.

Friday, February 28:

Vermont Mandolin Trio @ 7:30pm

Tickets: $15-$30

The Vermont Mandolin Trio, comprised of Grammy-nominated Matt Flinner, Jamie Masefield, and Will Patton, will join Town Hall Theater's Wintertide Music Series on Saturday, February 28th, with a sound that will be entirely new to most listeners. The three mandolinists, who will be accompanied by bass player Pat Melvin, have developed a style that falls somewhere on the intersection of Bluegrass, Roots, and Jazz, making for a unique genre of upbeat and often improvisational music. Don't miss this light-hearted musical evening!

Tickets may be purchased at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 803 382-9222, or at the door. THT's Cady Fund offers ticket subsidies to ensure cost is not a barrier to access.

