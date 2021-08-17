Tickets Now On Sale For the Flynn's 2021-2022 Season

Tickets are on sale now to the public for all of the Flynn's currently announced 2021-2022 season shows. The Flynn's Grand Reopening Celebration kicks off the season on October 23 with a headlining performance from the sensational Afro-pop superstar Angélique Kidjo. Get tickets today for this opening night celebration and for an eclectic collection of season shows in a variety of popular genres-stand-up comedy, theater, dance, blues, classic rock, jazz, gospel, circus, and more. More shows will be announced regularly over the next few months. Find out more at www.flynnvt.org.

"Our upcoming season is designed to celebrate and connect our whole community," said Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl. "I can't wait to welcome audiences back to our theater to enjoy shows that entertain, inspire, challenge, and unite us all, as we strive to create opportunities for community members of all ages and backgrounds to experience the arts. Fans of uproarious comedy, compassionate theater, hip-shaking music, global rhythms, gravity-defying circus, dazzling dance, and so much more will find much to love at the Flynn this year-with more shows being announced all the time."

In addition, the Flynn's Broadway season will be available very soon.

FLYNN 2021-2022 SEASON SHOWS:

Grand Reopening Celebration featuring Angélique Kidjo - October 23

Four-time Grammy-winner Angélique Kidjo is a creative force and one of the greatest artists in international music today. Kidjo has cross-pollinated the West African traditions of her childhood in Benin with elements of American R&B, funk, and jazz, as well as influences from Europe and Latin America. Ms. Kidjo's new album, Mother Nature, is a tour de force collaborative project with some of the continent's hottest stars. The lineup for the reopening celebration also includes special appearances by Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Ferene Paris Meyer, Nicole Nelson & the Resistance Revival Chorus VT, and dj cRAIG mITCHELL.

The Monkees - October 26

Michael Nesmith and Micky Dolenz embark on their farewell tour, commemorating 55 years of Monkeemania. Featuring songs that span the band's entire career, The Monkees showcase their much-loved mix of sugary pop, rock, psychedelia, Broadway, country, and mop tops one last time, displaying why they have remained a pop-culture fixture since the '60s.

Shake & Holla - November 3

Touring together for the first time, the Grammy-nominated North Mississippi Allstars are joined by the legendary Rebirth Brass Band in a musical celebration of two great southern musical traditions-hill-country blues and New Orleans jazz. Appearing with them on this Shake & Holla tour is the stellar blues guitarist, vocalist, and drummer Cedric Burnside.

Cartography - November 6

Cartography is a remarkable exploration of life through the eyes of several refugees. Created by Brooklyn-based theater artist Kaneza Schaal and author Christopher Myers, drawn from their work with refugee youth in the US and internationally, this visually stunning show combines simple storytelling with interactive video technology.

Theo Von - November 10

Theo Von has carved out his own lane in a crowded field of button-pushing stand-up comics, steadily building a big following. Theo has made appearances on Inside Amy Schumer, Why? With Hannibal Buress, Last Comic Standing, and Live at Gotham. He can be seen weekly on his podcasts This Past Weekend and King and the Sting, which each garner millions of listens/views a month.

Little Feat - November 20

Little Feat fuse a broad collection of genres into something utterly distinctive: a mix of California rock, funk, folk, jazz, country, rockabilly, and New Orleans swamp boogie. Their stylistic gumbo has stood the test of time-over 50 years-garnering a vast community of devoted fans who are excited to follow the meandering musical journey of these rock'n'roll underdogs.

Hot Tuna - November 30

For more than four decades, Hot Tuna has played, toured, and recorded some of the best and most memorable acoustic and electric music ever. To some, Hot Tuna is a reminder of some wild and happy times. To others, that name will forever be linked to their own discovery of the power and depth of American blues and roots music. To newer fans, Hot Tuna is a tight, masterful duo that is on the cutting edge of great music.

Mt. Joy - December 3

Rolling Stone called Mt. Joy "your new folk-rock heroes," and their rollicking live sets confirm that this is a band very much on the rise. They are currently touring behind their breakthrough sophomore album, Rearrange Us, on which they deepen and expand their foot-stomping, lightly psychedelic, gospel-tinged sound to match their ambitious songwriting.

Ayodele Casel - December 10

Brilliant tap dancer Ayodele Casel has performed at the White House, Carnegie Hall, Radio City Music Hall, Madison Square Garden, and off-Broadway. At the Flynn, she will perform her latest work, Chasing Magic, a vibrant, collaborative showcase for her cool, genre-defying footwork. She will be joined by Grammy-winning pianist, composer, educator, and Latin jazz luminary Arturo O'Farrill.

Mannheim Steamroller Christmas - December 14

Experience the beloved Mannheim Steamroller Christmas show that has been a cherished hallmark of the holidays for decades. Presenting time-honored holiday classics in a spectacular modern format-complete with large ensemble arrangements, dazzling musicianship, and eye-popping light shows-Mannheim Steamroller tap into the fun, magic, and excitement of the holiday season.

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar - January 20

Trey McLaughlin & The Sounds of Zamar are a renowned gospel/neo-soul collective hailing from Augusta, Georgia, known for their opulent harmonies, clever musical theater covers, and beautiful, anthemic originals. This group celebrates community through the undeniable power of many voices coming together as one.

Flip Fabrique - February 2

Québec-based cirque troupe Flip Fabrique, led by acrobatic comedian Jamie Adkins, return to present a new show, Six°. Flip Fabrique's ingenious brand of acrobatic physical comedy makes everyday situations extraordinary. In 2020, Flip Fabrique were rehearsing on the Flynn stage the day the theater shut down. The Flynn is thrilled to have this delightful troupe back.

Hasan Minhaj - March 1

Hasan Minhaj returns to his storytelling roots with his new one-man show, The King's Jester. A first-generation American, Minhaj joined The Daily Show as a correspondent in 2014, hosted the White House Correspondents' Dinner in 2017, won a Peabody Award for his Netflix special Homecoming King, and won another Peabody and an Emmy for his Netflix show Patriot Act.

Tom Segura - March 15

Tom Segura is one of the biggest names in the comedy business, selling out venues all over the country. He has multiple hit Netflix comedy specials and hosts the popular podcast Your Mom's House. Segura's television credits include The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Conan, Workaholics, and Comedy Central Presents.

Celtic Woman - March 30

Grammy-nominated global-music group Celtic Woman returns with a brand-new show, Postcards from Ireland, celebrating the rich musical and cultural heritage of Ireland. Celtic Woman are renowned for their angelic voices, breathtaking harmonies, and instrumental virtuosity, transporting audiences from the theater to the lush landscapes of the Emerald Isle.

Kevin James - May 14

Kevin James has been a fixture on TV and in movies for many years, starting with his long-running sitcom The King of Queens and extending through a run of hit big-screen comedies, including Hitch, Here Comes the Boom, and the Adam Sandler vehicles Grown Ups, Pixels, and Hotel Transylvania. But he got his start in stand-up, and he returns to his comedy roots at the Flynn to poke fun at his loveable everyman persona.

