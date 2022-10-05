The Laughs Keep Coming This Winter at Spruce Peak Arts

Liberty Stand-Up Comedy keeps the laughs coming this winter with the addition of two more shows to make a series of 3 stand-up nights Spruce Peak Arts. Join us for the additional shows: Saturday, January 28th at 7PM featuring Andy Pitz and Liz Miele, and Saturday, February, 25th at 7PM featuring Tom Ryan, and Wali Collins. Both shows will also feature MC Shaun Eli.

Tickets for all three Liberty Stand-Up Comedy shows at Spruce Peak Arts are on-sale now! Tickets range from $35-$20, and are available at sprucepeakarts.org, libertycomedy.com, or by calling the box office 802.760.4634. Get your tickets, grab dinner and drinks, and make it a night of laughs with Liberty Comedy!

About Wali Collins

His first-time on-stage Wali was convinced that he had bombed, but the manager paid him and asked him to come back every week as a featured act. Wali moved to New York City to work on a show for Comedy Central called "Stand-up Stand-up". He hosted the largest, funniest, most varied collection of stand-up comedians in the world. Nominated three years in a row as "College Campus Entertainer of the Year," Wali is also sought after for corporate events. One of Wali's greatest achievements was hosting an event for First Lady Michelle Obama. Collins' television stand-up credits include NBC, CBS, FOX, HBO, ABC's "The View", Comedy Central's "Tough Crowd" and Commentary on VH1. David Letterman caught Wali's act and recruited him to warm-up for his show. Later that season Wali performed his stand up on the "Late Show with David Letterman". In the words of Robert Klein, "Wali Collins is versatile, smart and very, very funny."

About Shaun Eli

Stand-up comedian Shaun Eli has rightfully been called one of America's smartest comics. Whether it's a story about dining with a vegetarian or successfully fighting a parking ticket in criminal court, master storyteller Shaun Eli shows you that there's hilarity in the ordinary if you approach life with a comedic warp. Job interviews? How about the Ten Commandments? For just about anything he's experienced he has hilarious stories at the ready. With a sense of humor that's both cheerful and universal Shaun has headlined shows on 5 continents

About Liz Miele

Liz Miele started doing stand-up at 16 in New York City. At 18 she was profiled in The New Yorker Magazine; at 22 she appeared on Comedy Central's "Live at Gotham." She recently appeared on Comedy Central's "This Week at the Comedy Cellar," NPR's "Wait Wait Don't Tell Me," Hulu's "Coming To The Stage," AXS TV's "Gotham Comedy Live," and was profiled in the March 2015 issue of Runner's World. She's completed several tours with Armed Forces Entertainment. Her joke "Feminist Sex Positions" went viral both on YouTube and Upworthy.com. Liz recently released her debut comedy album, "Emotionally Exhausting" on iTunes and Amazon.

About Andy Pitz

Andy's unique brand of comedy has landed him multiple appearances on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Late Late Show with Craig Ferguson. Andy is a regular performer at all of New York City's top comedy clubs including Gotham Comedy Club, Caroline's & Comic Strip Live. He also tours the country and abroad when his wife will allow it.

About Tom Ryan

Tom Ryan has been a full-time stand-up comedian for over twenty years. He has made two appearances on the Late Show with David Letterman. Tom Ryan works steadily at comedy clubs, concert venues, corporate functions and colleges across the U.S. In addition to his Letterman appearances, he has also been featured on Showtime, A&E, Comedy Central and NBC. He has performed as the opening act in concert for B.B. King, Natalie Cole, Jeff Beck, Earth, Wind and Fire, Aretha Franklin, Tim Allen, Steven Wright, Jerry Seinfeld, and Dennis Miller just to name a few. His original style makes it easy for him to write for special events. He has contributed monologue jokes to the award winning "Politically Incorrect with Bill Maher" and regularly headlines corporate events. Tom believes that the best comedy comes from the most unlikely sources. Here is an example from his act: "I was driving around the other day and my oil light came on. But that little symbol looks nothing like an oil can. When it first came on, I thought well, apparently my car is low on gravy."

Thank you to the generous support of the 2022-23 Spruce Peak Arts Season Sponsors: Alchemist Brewery, Bourne's Energy, Joy and Tom Cronin, Edward Jones / Caren Merson, Deborah and Ron Feinstein, Front Porch Forum, The Merson Family, PC Construction, Spruce Peak Realty, The Stires-Stark Family Foundation, and Stowe Mountain Rentals.

Tickets to evening performances are available at sprucepeakarts.org or by calling the Box Office at 802.760.4634.