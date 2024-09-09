The Grange Theatre's 8th Season Opens with THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Grange Theatre has announced its 8th season, presenting a series of productions that delve deep into the theme of courage. Through compelling performances and powerful storytelling, this season will explore the many faces of bravery—from quiet resilience to bold defiance.

Kicking off the 2024/2025 season is The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running from September 19th through September 29th, 2024. This hilariously heartwarming musical follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents as they compete in the spelling championship of a lifetime. Amidst the laughter and competition, the contestants reveal touching and humorous stories of courage from their lives, making this fast-paced show a true delight for audiences of all ages.

Creative Team: Directed by Matthew Robert with Associate Direction by Jade Evangelista, Music Direction by Parker Eastman, and Choreography by Joshua Huffman, this production promises a lively, engaging experience filled with witty wordplay, memorable characters, and vibrant audience participation.

Meet the Cast:

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is rated PG-13 due to adult language and content, with special “kid-friendly” Saturday matinees on September 21st and September 28th. Whether you're attending a regular performance or a matinee, prepare for a riotous ride filled with humor and heart, where only one speller leaves a champion, but everyone enjoys the fun—complete with juice boxes for the “losers”!

Performance Dates:

September 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, & 28 performances at 7 pm

September 21, 22, 28, & 29 Matinees at 3 pm

“Kid-friendly” Saturday Matinees: September 21 & 28 at 3 pm (These shows are adapted to ensure kid friendly lyrics and dialogue)

Tickets: $40 Adults / $35 Seniors & Students

For tickets and more information, visit https://artistreevt.org/performances or contact info@artistreevt.org.

