The Grange Theatre's 8th Season Opens with THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE

Kicking off the 2024/2025 season is The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running from September 19th through September 29th, 2024.

By: Sep. 09, 2024
The Grange Theatre has announced its 8th season, presenting a series of productions that delve deep into the theme of courage. Through compelling performances and powerful storytelling, this season will explore the many faces of bravery—from quiet resilience to bold defiance.

Kicking off the 2024/2025 season is The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, running from September 19th through September 29th, 2024. This hilariously heartwarming musical follows an eclectic group of six mid-pubescents as they compete in the spelling championship of a lifetime. Amidst the laughter and competition, the contestants reveal touching and humorous stories of courage from their lives, making this fast-paced show a true delight for audiences of all ages.

Creative Team: Directed by Matthew Robert with Associate Direction by Jade Evangelista, Music Direction by Parker Eastman, and Choreography by Joshua Huffman, this production promises a lively, engaging experience filled with witty wordplay, memorable characters, and vibrant audience participation. 

Meet the Cast:

  • Michael Gardiner stars as Vice Principal Douglas Panch. A seasoned actor, director, and writer based in NYC/NJ, Michael's impressive resume includes working closely with F. Murray Abraham and developing new plays by world-class artists at The Black Box Performing Arts Center. His credits span from Albee's The Play About the Baby to Shakespeare's Othello, showcasing his versatility and depth as a performer.
  • Sara Giacomini takes on the role of Olive Ostrovsky. Sara, a New Jersey/New York-based actress, returns to The Grange Theatre after her acclaimed performance in Lungs this past April. With credits including A Christmas Carol at the McCarter Theatre Center and various Shakespeare in the Park productions, Sara brings a wealth of experience and passion to this long-time dream role.
  • Anna Nicole Ventor plays Logainne Schwartzandgrubenierre. Recently back from four years performing abroad with English Musicals Korea, where she co-created ten original musicals, Anna's background includes roles in Gifts of the Magi and The Pajama Game. A dedicated performer with a BFA in Musical Theatre from The University of the Arts, Anna's love for words and performance shines through in every role.
  • Tyler Miranda steps into the shoes of Mitch Mahoney. With a passion for comedy and a history of standout performances in shows like The Lightning Thief and Les Miserables, Tyler is thrilled to finally bring this hilarious show to life. His energy and dedication to his craft promise to make this a performance to remember.
  • Aubrie-Mei Rubel stars as Marcy in The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee and is thrilled to be part of this production in Vermont! A recent graduate of Wagner College with a major in Theater Performance and a minor in Holocaust and Human Rights Studies, Aubrie-Mei was last seen captivating audiences as Wanda in the National Tour of The Magic School Bus. Her favorite past roles include Alyssa in The Prom, Lizzie in Goblin Market, and a mersister/tapping gull in The Little Mermaid. She extends her heartfelt thanks to the wonderful cast, crew, and her support system for their endless love and encouragement.
  • Juan Castro (William Barfée) is thrilled to BEE making his debut with The Grange Theatre! Originally from California, Juan is a New York-based singer and actor who has graced stages such as 54 Below, Symphony Space, and The Laurie Beechman Theater. With roles like Willy in Flora the Red Menace, Bobby Strong in Urinetown, and Quasimodo in The Hunchback of Notre Dame, Juan is no stranger to The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, having previously played both Chip and Leaf. He's excited to take on the role of Barfée in his third visit to Putnam County! IG: @juancastrophe
  • Beth Siegling (Rona Lisa Peretti) is thrilled to join Artistree for Spelling Bee! Holding a BA in Theatre Arts and Gender Studies from Mount Holyoke College, Beth's diverse credits include Percy Talbott in The Spitfire Grill, Sally Bowles in Cabaret, and roles in Songs for a New World, Bright Star, and Godspell. Beth brings her dynamic talent and passion for storytelling to every performance. G-R-A-T-I-T-U-D-E to her shining friends, family, and teachers. See more at bethsieglingofficial.com
  • Sawyer Whitted (Leaf Coneybear) is a New York City-based actor, music director, and singer-songwriter, overjoyed to be debuting at The Grange Theatre. With two master's degrees in music and performance, Sawyer has taken on roles like Major General Stanley in The Pirates of Penzance, King Triton in The Little Mermaid, and Javert in Les Miserables. He dedicates this performance to his parents and 7 siblings, who, like Leaf, were also homeschooled—though none of them made their own clothes!
  • Kevin Ilardi (Chip Tolentino) is thrilled to be back in the Northeast for this production. A recent graduate of Syracuse University's School of Visual and Performing Arts, Kevin has performed in A Christmas Carol at and Joseph and The Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat at the . He's excited to bring Chip to life and thanks his parents, Gabi, and his friends for their unwavering support. Enjoy the show!
  • Olivia Stanley (SWING/Marcy Park) is thrilled to be a part of this production! Some recent credits include Sweet Charity, Anything Goes, and As You Like It. Along with performing, she is a writer and choreographer. Enjoy the show!

The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee is rated PG-13 due to adult language and content, with special “kid-friendly” Saturday matinees on September 21st and September 28th. Whether you're attending a regular performance or a matinee, prepare for a riotous ride filled with humor and heart, where only one speller leaves a champion, but everyone enjoys the fun—complete with juice boxes for the “losers”!

Performance Dates:

  • September 19, 20, 21, 26, 27, & 28 performances at 7 pm
  • September 21, 22, 28, & 29 Matinees at 3 pm
  • “Kid-friendly” Saturday Matinees: September 21 & 28 at 3 pm (These shows are adapted to ensure kid friendly lyrics and dialogue)

Tickets: $40 Adults / $35 Seniors & Students

For tickets and more information, visit https://artistreevt.org/performances or contact info@artistreevt.org.




