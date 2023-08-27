The Flynn to Present PLAYING FIELDS, A Series Of Free Community Shows, Next Month

The free multimedia event will held on recreation fields at local schools from September 7-14.

By: Aug. 27, 2023

The Flynn has announced the return of the community project called Playing Fields featuring Compagnie Des Quidam, a free multimedia event held on recreation fields at local schools from September 7-14. Playing Fields is a back to school party that also celebrates schools as community centers. Everyone is welcome to attend these special community events.

This year, the Flynn is expanding the program to six locations: Champlain Valley Union High School on September 7, Winooski Middle School on September 8, Lyman C. Hunt Middle School on September 9, Danville School on September 12, Vergennes Union High School on September 13, and Crossett Brook Middle School on September 14. All performances begin at 6:30 pm.

All the Playing Fields events are free. Everyone in the community is welcome to attend these shows. For more information, visit flynnvt.org.

"Playing Fields opens the school year with a jolt of wonder and excitement across the state," said Jay Wahl, Flynn executive director. "Giant horses parading and dancing on the fields of six schools will be a sight to see. We're thrilled to offer free performances in communities so all kids plus their extended families and neighbors get to take in the awe-inspiring work of these whimsical and magical artists."

Playing Fields brings together music and public theater in an open field to create an exciting, communal atmosphere where students, teachers, staff, administrators, families, friends, neighbors, and anyone else in the community can join in the fun. This year, Compagnie Des Quidam's 12-foot tall, luminous horses light up these locations, jousting, dancing, and playing with the audiences. Founded in 1994, and located in Bresse Vallons, France, Compagnie des Quidams performs up to 200 shows per year, in some fifty countries. The company introduces strangeness and poetry into everyday life, using giant costumes and metamorphoses to take over and transform public spaces with fantastic, dreamlike imagery. Proud Horses, first performed in 2013, features large-scale horse figures crafted from inflatable materials and set in motion by daring, costumed puppeteers.

In addition to the six school locations, Compagnie des Quidams is also participating in the 2023 Pride Parade in Burlington on September 10.

Everyone in the community is welcome to attend these free shows. Find out more at flynnvt.org



