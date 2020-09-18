The Flynn and Shelburne Museum Present Jazz At Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet With Wynton Marsalis and The Queen's Cartoonists

Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis performs on October 9 and 10.

The Flynn in partnership with Shelburne Museum is pleased to announce shows by two renowned musical groups to be held outdoors on the grounds at Shelburne Museum in Shelburne, Vermont.

World-class jazz outfit Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis performs on October 9 and 10. And on October 16, The Queen's Cartoonists play music from classic cartoons synchronized to big-screen video projections. Tickets go on sale Tuesday, September 22 at 10 am. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit flynnvt.org. Limit of four tickets per customer for Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet with Wynton Marsalis.

With a Pulitzer, nine Grammys, and a National Medal of Arts to his name, Wynton Marsalis is unquestionably jazz's preeminent ambassador. Marsalis' role as managing and artistic director of Jazz at Lincoln Center and his first-rate work as leader of the Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra Septet cements his reputation. Featuring the best of the best, with each member a true leader on their instrument, the septet navigates demanding pieces with deceptive ease, leaving room for expressive, subtle detail and off-the-cuff discourse. The group's repertoire includes originals from Marsalis and his bandmates as well as expertly selected standards from throughout jazz history, touching on everything from straight jazz to blues to bop to Dixieland and beyond.

The six talented and witty musicians that make up The Queen's Cartoonists are extraordinarily well-versed in the ins and outs of cartoon music-from the zany swing of classic Saturday morning cartoon anarchy (Bugs Bunny and his Warner Bros. cohort, especially) to the sweep of bygone Disney to contemporary small-screen favorites like The Simpsons. Gleefully zipping through works by Raymond Scott, Carl Stalling, Danny Elfman, Alf Clausen, John Williams, and more, The Queen's Cartoonists are somehow able to locate oodles of fresh humor and energy and grandeur in tunes you've heard countless times from modest TV speakers. Add in some off-beat selections (Bambi Meets Godzilla, anyone?), and you have something really special.

Social distancing and other safety measures will be enforced throughout the spectator area at these events.

Capacity will be limited to 150 people for each show.

Patrons are asked to maintain proper distancing of at least six feet at all times. Masks are required for all attendees.

The JLCO Septet with Wynton Marsalis shows are rain or shine. For all shows, please bring your own chairs, blankets, and umbrellas.

Coolers are permitted. Factory-sealed water bottles and empty reusable bottles are allowed. No glass, pets, or alcohol may be brought onto the museum grounds.

All on-site transactions are cash-free; please bring your credit or debit card.

No reentry is allowed.

The Flynn and Shelburne Museum thank the generous sponsors for these shows: Twincraft Skincare, New England Federal Credit Union, Lake Champlain Chocolates, Zero Gravity, Dark Horse Wine, Better Living Audiology, Vermont Gynecology, and the Flynn Jazz Endowment.

