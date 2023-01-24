The Flynn Presents HOT BUTTER, an LGBTQIA+ Disco in Flynn Space

The Flynn has announced Hot Butter, a celebratory disco night extravaganza in Flynn Space on Saturday, February 11. Doors open at 8 pm. To mark Valentine's Day this year, Flynn Space transforms into the hottest LGBTQIA+ night club in Burlington. Hot Butter is an open, welcoming, and energetic event where everyone can dance, hang, and socialize in a funky and vibrant setting. Local favorite DJ Craig Mitchell will be emcee for the evening, spinning classic dancefloor-filling cuts all night.

Hot Butter is on Saturday, February 11 at 8 pm in Flynn Space. This event is for ages 18 and over, with a cash bar for those over 21. $5 cover at the door. Find out more at flynnvt.org.

"We are thrilled to throw February's biggest winter party for our thriving LGBTQIA+ communities," said Jay Wahl, Flynn executive director. "As queer spaces have come under attack in our nation, and even in Burlington, where there is no dedicated bar for these communities, we are dedicating our Flynn Space to provide a saucy, silly, shoulder-shimmying night of togetherness. Join us for this one-night-only throw down and let your heart melt at Hot Butter."

Find out more about Hot Butter at flynnvt.org.