The Flynn Invites The Community To Participate In Strategic Planning On January 27-29

Tickets are on sale to Flynn members on December 13. Public sale begins December 15.

By: Jan. 08, 2024

This month, the Flynn begins the process of creating a strategic plan. This plan will eventually determine and guide the goals of the organization for the next five years.

The whole community is encouraged and invited to join in the process. This important community conversation starts with a three-day event held at the Flynn on January 27 from 9 am-5:30 pm, January 28 from 9 am-5:30 pm, and January 29 from 3 pm-7:30 pm.

Everyone is invited to attend and share thoughts, questions, and ideas about the Flynn's future. All three days are free and open to the public. Breakfast, lunch, drinks, and snacks are provided. Dinner is provided on the final day. All you need to bring is a passion for the Flynn and an open mind. ASL interpretation is provided each day. The objective of these meetings is to start to answer a key question: What actions can the Flynn take now to have the greatest impact?

Join us on January 27, 28, and 29 at the Flynn for the strategic planning Open Space meetings. For more information, visit flynnvt.org. Registration is requested but not required.

"It's time to come together for a conversation," said Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl in an open invitation for the three-day event. "How can the state's largest arts organization bridge geographic distances, economic disparity, demographic changes, and other social and civic challenges so that every Vermonter has opportunities to connect to their humanity through the arts? We will work together to understand all of the critical questions facing the Flynn's future so that we can set priorities for our actions over the next five years. None of this can happen without an open, honest conversation that includes listening, curiosity, and kindness from each and every one of us. I look forward to seeing you there."

These strategic planning events are conducted using an Open Space model. This method has been used all over the world as a compelling way of turning energy into action. It is an interactive and inclusive way of structuring a gathering that allows the participants to set the agenda. All ideas receive as full a discussion as the group chooses to give them. And everyone works together to understand all the critical questions facing the Flynn's future.

Everyone is invited to attend the Flynn's strategic plan Open Space meetings on January 27, 28, and 29. Find out more, register, and read the FAQs at flynnvt.org.



