The Flynn Announces Its Broadway Season Featuring HAIRSRPAY, JERSEY BOYS & More

The Flynn has announced its 2021-2022 Broadway season, which welcomes fan-favorite blockbusters, side-splitting improv theater, and shows that appeal to the whole family. The season gets started with the much-anticipated return of the annual showcase Burlington Does Broadway on December 31. Collaborating with Lyric Theatre Company and Vermont Symphony Orchestra, the Flynn rings in the new year with an evening of beloved show tunes from classic Broadway productions.

The Flynn's Broadway season continues through the winter and spring with fun and entertainment for many audiences. Broadway's Next Hit Musical (March 4-5) is an uproarious evening of audience participation in Flynn Space, with a brand-new parody awards show created on the spot. John Cameron Mitchell's The Origin of Love (March 19) features the star and creator of the cult sensation Hedwig and the Angry Inch reprising his breakout role and recapturing the magic of the show's livewire music. Tony-winner Hairspray (April 28) is overflowing with colorful characters, sets, and rousing R'n'B-style numbers, creating a uniquely energetic and heartwarming vision of mid-century adolescence. And, back at the Flynn after two massively popular sold-out shows in 2017, Tony-winning smash Jersey Boys (May 31) is the ultimate jukebox musical, going behind the scenes to tell the story of the legendary group The Four Seasons.



Tickets for the Flynn's Broadway shows are on sale to Flynn members Tuesday, October 5. Anyone can become a Flynn member at any time. Become a Flynn member and get tickets at flynnvt.org. Tickets go on sale to the general public on October 26.



"My first professional job in theater was directing a musical and I worked as a theater director in Philadelphia for many years," said Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl. "Musical theater is close to my heart and the artistry of Broadway is something that I'm very passionate about. So I am beyond excited to see these shows at the Flynn with Burlington audiences this year. The Flynn believes in the power of musical theater to tell important and uplifting stories. This year, we will present larger-than-life productions that depict a rock'n'roll band living the American dream, the integration of television in mid-century Baltimore, and a queer icon belting singalong songs to the rafters in defiance and celebration. Audiences of all ages will be delighted and inspired by the energy, fun, and razzle dazzle that these shows will bring to our city."





Flynn 2021-2022 Broadway Season

Burlington Does Broadway - December 31 at 7:30 pm



Ring in the New Year at the Flynn with an evening dedicated to the bright lights and big city brio of Broadway. Lyric Theatre Company and the Vermont Symphony Orchestra unite for this star-studded annual tradition, lovingly reimagining Golden Age standards and contemporary classics, and showcasing Vermont's finest singers and musicians. As the community comes together to turn the page on another year, the Flynn Main Stage erupts with epic show tunes on a night to remember.

Broadway's Next Hit Musical - March 4 at 8 pm, March 5 at 2:30 pm and 7:30 pm



Broadway's Next Hit Musical hits the sweet spot between parody and homage of NYC glitz and glamor. It's Whose Line Is It Anyway? meets the Tony Awards as the cast cobbles together a full-blown improvised musical based on audience suggestions, complete with uproarious dialogue and hairpin plot twists. In this show, every song is fresh, every scene is new, and every night is unpredictable. Under the direction of improv veterans Rob Schiffmann and Deb Rabbai, this troupe of top-notch improvisers creates a spontaneous evening of music and comedy on the fly.

John Cameron Mitchell's The Origin of Love - March 19 at 7:30 pm



Hedwig's back! Hedwig and the Angry Inch co-creator, star, and Tony-winner John Cameron Mitchell breaks that blonde wig out of mothballs for this re-fab'd rock spectacle. Mitchell's cabaret-style show revisits his glam-rock masterwork through songs-Wig in a Box, Wicked Little Town, and Origin of Love included-and insider stories, informed by decades of successful detours through film directing (Hedwig adaptation, Short Bus, Rabbit Hole), further stage success, and TV roles (Shrill, Girls, The Good Fight). For "Hed-heads" and newcomers alike, The Origin of Love is a tantalizing tribute to one of alt-culture's most cherished creations.

Hairspray - April 28 at 7:30 pm



Set in 1962 Baltimore, this delirious, colorful smash hit adapted from John Waters' campy cult film tells the story of teenager Tracy Turnblad, who wants nothing more than to dance on her favorite TV show. At heart, this is a personal and relatable tale about inclusion and acceptance, told through the eyes and voice of a dreamer living in a vibrant-but-conflicted mid-century American city. The Broadway sensation, featuring hip-shaking R'n'B dance numbers-including Welcome to the 60s, Good Morning Baltimore, and You Can't Stop the Beat-and bouffants galore, won the Tony Award for best musical in 2003.

Jersey Boys - May 31 at 7:30 pm



They were just four guys from Jersey with a sound nobody had ever heard, and the radio couldn't get enough. But while their harmonies were perfect on stage, off stage it was a very different story . . . Go behind the music of The Four Seasons in the true-life musical phenomenon-with its slick soundtrack, arresting group performances, and transportive period detail. Back at the Flynn after two massively popular, sold-out shows in 2017, Jersey Boys is the epitome of a jukebox musical experience, featuring immaculate takes on legendary top-ten hits Sherry, Big Girls Don't Cry, Can't Take My Eyes Off You, and many more. Oh what a night!



The Flynn's Grand Reopening Celebration on October 23 kicks off the 2021-2022 season. This event features a headlining performance by Angélique Kidjo, as well as special appearances by local artists and friends of the Flynn, including Flynn Creative Chair Daniel Bernard Roumain (DBR), Flynn Fellows Dwight & Nicole, and Flynn Teaching Artists Ferene Paris Meyer and dj Craig Mitchell. This season, the Flynn presents local and International Artists across many genres who will appeal to a wide variety of audiences, including music, dance, theater, stand-up comedy, family-friendly circus, Broadway shows, and more. Tickets to these shows are on sale now at flynnvt.org. And new season shows will be announced each month.



