The Flynn Adds Itzhak Perlman, Anaïs Mitchell, and Many More to its Lineup

The Flynn's 2021-2022 season is underway and now a variety of exciting new shows have been added to the winter and spring calendar. This new collection of shows is headlined by the world's preeminent violinist Itzhak Perlman on March 29, 2022 and Hadestown creator and folk-rock superstar (and Vermont native) Anaïs Mitchell on February 19, 2022.

The just-announced shows also include a legendary collaboration between Amadou & Mariam and The Blind Boys of Alabama, the return of the renowned Mark Morris Dance Group, Irish music favorites Lúnasa, and hypnotic Indian drone-funk specialists Brooklyn Raga Massive. Flynn members get early access to tickets. Tickets are on sale now for Flynn members. Tickets go on sale to the public on November 26. Get tickets and become a Flynn member at flynnvt.org.

"We're back and better than ever," said Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl. "And we've got a jam-packed spring line-up full of rare opportunities to encounter world-class talents and international journeys through new rhythms, sounds, and laughter. Our spring will include the legendary violin playing of Itzhak Perlman, the local-turned-national songwriting and Broadway hitmaker Anaïs Mitchell, the first-person political comedic perspectives of Hasan Minhaj, the sultry jazz of Diana Krall, the showstopping rags-to-riches story of Frankie Valli in Jersey Boys, and so much more. The reopening of the Flynn has been sensational, and we're just getting started."

Itzhak Perlman, Anaïs Mitchell, and all these new shows join previously-announced performances such as Ayodele Casel's genre-hopping tap-dance premiere, the family-friendly circus troupe Flip Fabrique, holiday treats from local partners, and the Flynn's spectacular Broadway season that begins on New Year's Eve with the return of the annual celebration Burlington Does Broadway, co-produced by Lyric Theatre Company and Vermont Symphony Orchestra. Tickets for these shows are on sale now at flynnvt.org.