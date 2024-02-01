The Black Experience 2024 to Return to the Flynn Main Stage in February

The main programming focuses on three pillars: culture, community, and education. BX24 includes performances, presentations, and conversations.

By: Feb. 01, 2024

POPULAR

THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025 Photo 1 THE WIZ Will Launch a Second Tour Leg in 2025
ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale Photo 2 ICYMI: Watch the Next On Stage Finale
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo 3 Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

The Black Experience 2024 to Return to the Flynn Main Stage in February

The Black Experience 2024 (BX24) returns to the Flynn Main Stage on February 24 with a lineup of events scheduled all evening, starting at 5 pm. BX24 is Burlington's flagship Black History Month event and serves as a platform to elevate and celebrate Vermont's thriving Black communities. The main programming focuses on three pillars: culture, community, and education. BX24 includes performances, presentations, and conversations.

The free event is presented by nuwave, the Flynn, and the City of Burlington. This year's edition features a headlining performance from Talib Kweli, one of hip-hop's most accomplished artists; discussions and panels with local artists and speakers; a special presentation by Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock; and keynote speaker Dr. Robert Livingston, an author, social psychologist, and leading expert on the science underlying bias and racism.

The Black Experience 2024 at the Flynn is a free event. Registration is recommended. Find out more and register to attend at flynnvt.org.

"The Flynn is thrilled to partner with nuwave to present BX24 on the Main Stage," said Jay Wahl, Flynn executive director. "We've been honored to welcome the Black Experience team at the Flynn the last two years for both the Black Experience as well as for citywide Juneteenth celebrations. BX24 will be yet another impactful, insightful, and joyous community event for all."

"It is a privilege to play a small part in the celebration and recognition of Black Vermonters through the third edition of the Black Experience," said Emiliano Void of nuwave. "We continue to believe that representation is a critical component of making this place feel like home for all."

"As we celebrate Black History Month, the City and the REIB Department welcome the Black Experience back to the Flynn for yet another year of uplifting Black artists and their work," said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. "I am grateful for the partnerships and dedication of the Flynn and nuwave in supporting this important cultural event in Burlington."

BX24 on the Flynn Main Stage is a free event. Registration is recommended. Find out more and register to attend at flynnvt.org.




RELATED STORIES - Vermont

1
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards Photo
Winners Announced For The 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards

Winners have been announced for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Vermont Awards! See who was selected audience favorite in Vermont! Winners include Lyric Theatre, Between the Willows and more.

2
LOVE LETTERS Comes to The Monument Arts & Cultural Center Photo
LOVE LETTERS Comes to The Monument Arts & Cultural Center

Continue the spirit of Valentine's Day as the Monument Arts & Cultural Center (MACCenter) presents, A.R. Gurney's LOVE LETTERS with Hollywood's beloved British-American couple, Juliet Mills and Maxwell Caulfield, February 17th & 18th.

3
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month Photo
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month

This month, Town Hall Theater presents Next to Normal, which runs from January 25-28. Learn more about the show and find out how to get tickets here!

4
STEALING FROM WORK Comes to Town Hall Theater Next Month Photo
STEALING FROM WORK Comes to Town Hall Theater Next Month

Friday, February 9th at 7:30pm, the sketch comedy troupe Stealing From Work will be gracing (or perhaps disgracing) the stage of Middlebury’s Town Hall Theater with their newest show Artificial Irrelevance.

More Hot Stories For You

LOVE LETTERS Comes to The Monument Arts & Cultural CenterLOVE LETTERS Comes to The Monument Arts & Cultural Center
NEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Town Hall Theater This MonthNEXT TO NORMAL Comes to Town Hall Theater This Month
STEALING FROM WORK Comes to Town Hall Theater Next MonthSTEALING FROM WORK Comes to Town Hall Theater Next Month
The Vermont Mandolin Trio Comes to the Town Hall Theater in FebruaryThe Vermont Mandolin Trio Comes to the Town Hall Theater in February

Videos

The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM Video
The Encores! Orchestra Rehearses JELLY'S LAST JAM
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM! Video
Watch Highlights of Brandon Uranowitz, Denée Benton and Grey Henson in TICK, TICK... BOOM!
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK Video
In Rehearsals with the Cast of THE NOTEBOOK
View all Videos

Vermont SHOWS
The Vagina Monologues in Vermont The Vagina Monologues
Lost Nation Theater (2/16-2/24)
Legally Blonde the Musical in Vermont Legally Blonde the Musical
Bennington's Monument Arts & Cultural Center (2/08-2/11)
The Tempest in Vermont The Tempest
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Main St Landing) (2/29-3/02)PHOTOS
Spamalot in Vermont Spamalot
Vermont Repertory Theatre (Isham Barn Theatre) (6/25-6/29)
Winter Session Circus Classes in Vermont Winter Session Circus Classes
New England Center For Circus Arts (NECCA) (1/03-3/17)
Dance Nation in Vermont Dance Nation
University of Vermont Theatre (3/27-3/31)
The Cher Show in Vermont The Cher Show
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (3/12-3/13)
Kodachrome in Vermont Kodachrome
The Shelburne Players (4/05-4/13)
Tim Jennings Words & Music in Vermont Tim Jennings Words & Music
Lost Nation Theater (2/03-2/03)
The Kite Runner in Vermont The Kite Runner
Flynn Center for the Performing Arts (4/29-4/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You