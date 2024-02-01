The Black Experience 2024 to Return to the Flynn Main Stage in February

The Black Experience 2024 (BX24) returns to the Flynn Main Stage on February 24 with a lineup of events scheduled all evening, starting at 5 pm. BX24 is Burlington's flagship Black History Month event and serves as a platform to elevate and celebrate Vermont's thriving Black communities. The main programming focuses on three pillars: culture, community, and education. BX24 includes performances, presentations, and conversations.

The free event is presented by nuwave, the Flynn, and the City of Burlington. This year's edition features a headlining performance from Talib Kweli, one of hip-hop's most accomplished artists; discussions and panels with local artists and speakers; a special presentation by Grammy-nominated vocal ensemble Sweet Honey in the Rock; and keynote speaker Dr. Robert Livingston, an author, social psychologist, and leading expert on the science underlying bias and racism.

The Black Experience 2024 at the Flynn is a free event. Registration is recommended. Find out more and register to attend at flynnvt.org.

"The Flynn is thrilled to partner with nuwave to present BX24 on the Main Stage," said Jay Wahl, Flynn executive director. "We've been honored to welcome the Black Experience team at the Flynn the last two years for both the Black Experience as well as for citywide Juneteenth celebrations. BX24 will be yet another impactful, insightful, and joyous community event for all."

"It is a privilege to play a small part in the celebration and recognition of Black Vermonters through the third edition of the Black Experience," said Emiliano Void of nuwave. "We continue to believe that representation is a critical component of making this place feel like home for all."

"As we celebrate Black History Month, the City and the REIB Department welcome the Black Experience back to the Flynn for yet another year of uplifting Black artists and their work," said Burlington Mayor Miro Weinberger. "I am grateful for the partnerships and dedication of the Flynn and nuwave in supporting this important cultural event in Burlington."

