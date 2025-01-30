THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES to Return to Lost Nation Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Not JUST a chick show, Eve Ensler's hilarious, eye-opening journey into “the forbidden zone” gives voice to a chorus of lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories. With laughter and compassion, Ensler transports us to a world we've never dared to know.

Building on last year's successful collaboration, Lost Nation Theater and Mosaic Vermont present two benefit performances of The Vagina Monologues by Eve Ensler - 7pm Wednesday & Thursday, February 12 & 13, 2025 at LNT's cozy theater within Montpelier City Hall Arts Center.

Come to The Vagina Monologues and discover for yourself the celebratory, conspiratorial, energetic spirit of the show which induces audiences to hoot & holler & cheer and led the AP to describe the show as “quite a party!”

Lost Nation's staged reading production, directed by producing artistic director Kathleen Keenan, is a high-energy, intimate & comfy conversation between actors & audience — a show as welcoming and fun for men as it is for women.

The Vagina Monologues introduces a wildly divergent gathering of women, including: a six-year-old girl, a septuagenarian New Yorker, a woman who witnesses the birth of her granddaughter, a Bosnian survivor of rape, and a woman who found a man who “liked to look at it.” LNT's 2025 production features a new cast of all ages. Spend a special evening in the company of some remarkable women.

Join actors Kianna Bromley, Jessica Della Pepa Clayton, Jessica Goodlin, Marissa Mattongo, Brittney Malik, Jena Necrason, Maura O'Brien, and Ruth Wallman at Lost Nation Theater. Director Keenan says she is “over the moon” with this new cast and is “enjoying all the unexpected nuances these actors are finding in the script.”

Founding Artistic Director Kim Bent has designed the set for the show. He offers:

“At Lost Nation Theater, we are into doing theater that is transformative as well as entertaining, and ‘The Vagina Monologues' is definitely that! I Love This Show!”

LNT returns to mount its 6th production of The Vagina Monologues thanks to popular demand and the partnership of Mosaic Vermont. Mosaic Vermont serves survivors of sexual violence and hosts a wealth of important education and support programs (mosaic-vt.org). Lost Nation Theater is honored to work with them on this performance!

“We're thrilled to be partnering with LNT again. Through the art of theater, we create an inclusive space for reflection, empathy, dialogue, and joy. Beyond the stage, we want to find creative ways for our community to engage with us, to watch a play and be part of the conversation and participate in changing the culture.” - Mary Mackie, Mosaic Advocacy Director

