THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Comes to Lost Nation Theatre

Performances run Wednesday and Thursday, February 12-13, 2025 plus Digital Viewing.

By: Jan. 22, 2025
Vermont’s award-winning professional theater returns to The Vagina Monologues presenting a staged reading of this hilarious and heartwarming play that gives voice to a chorus of powerful, lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories. Ensler takes us into “the forbidden zone” leaving us forever changed. A benefit for Mosaic Vermont - central Vermont’s service organization for survivors of sexual violence.

The performance runs approximately 75 minutes without an intermission and is recommended for mature audiences of all genders!

Covid Safety Protocols:  Masks are encouraged.  (LNT’s State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)

