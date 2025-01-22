THE VAGINA MONOLOGUES Comes to Lost Nation Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Vermont’s award-winning professional theater returns to The Vagina Monologues presenting a staged reading of this hilarious and heartwarming play that gives voice to a chorus of powerful, lusty, outrageous, poignant, and thoroughly human stories. Ensler takes us into “the forbidden zone” leaving us forever changed. A benefit for Mosaic Vermont - central Vermont’s service organization for survivors of sexual violence.

The performance runs approximately 75 minutes without an intermission and is recommended for mature audiences of all genders!

Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are encouraged. (LNT’s State of the Art Bio-Defense Air Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)

Performances run Wednesday and Thursday, February 12-13, 2025 plus Digital Viewing.

Comments