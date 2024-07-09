THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL Comes to Weston Theater Company Next Month

THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL Comes to Weston Theater Company Next Month
The Porch on Windy Hill comes to Weston Theater Company in August. Performances run August 22 - September 1.

Written by Sherry Stregack Lutken, Lisa Helmi Johanson, Morgan Morse, and David M. Lutken, the production is conceived and directed by Sherry Stregack Lutken, with music direction by David M. Lutken, vocal arrangements and orchestrations by David M. Lutken, Morgan Morse, Lisa Helmi Johanson, and Sherry Stregack Lutken, and additional music & lyrics by David M. Lutken and Andy Teirstein.

With gloriously authentic ‘Old Time’ and Bluegrass music, this heartwarming and uplifting new play tells the contemporary tale of a family reuniting against great odds. A young, bi-racial Korean American violinist and her boyfriend leave the confines of New York City for the freedom of the North Carolina mountains where the music of Appalachia offers the inspiration they’re searching for. When they come upon her old family home and the estranged grandfather she’s tried to forget, old hurts and new joy reveal themselves through the music that binds us all together.

With a cast of endearing and relatable characters and fiddles, banjos, guitars and mandolins perfect for a “pickin’ party”, THE PORCH ON WINDY HILL is sure to hit all the right notes.




