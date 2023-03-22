TASTINGS: SIX SHORT ORIGINAL PLAYS at Shelburne And Snow Farm Vineyards

May 5th and 6th at Snow Farm Vineyard & May 11th, 12th and 13th at Shelburne Vineyard

Featuring new works by four playwrights in "Tastings - An Evening of Six Short Plays".

There's something for everyone with intertwining stories of hope, new love, rediscovery of self, the impulsive search for love, betrayal, and for something different - a famous lake monster!

"Tastings" presents writers that surprise and delight audiences with amusing and sometimes audacious perspectives on contemporary life. Laughter and heartfelt drama emerge from these personal stories touching on topics ranging from climate change to social issues.

The evening's program includes works from a variety of playwrights, Lesley Becker from Vermont, Jan Mason from Connecticut, as well as Lee Wochner and Danny Rocco, both based in Los Angeles.

Featuring Carly Bennett, Adam Cunningham, Bob Carmody, Kerry Cameron, Trevor Fulchino, Randall Harp, Mary Scripps, Noni Stuart, Ann Greenan Naumann, Xana Wolf, Terri Bradley and Sarah Venooker.

Directed by Kim Julow, Bob Carmody and Lesley Becker. Stage manager Kathy Barickman.

Duration: 90 min. Some adult themes.

Tickets are $18.

Snow Farm Vineyard and Winery, 190 W. Shore Rd, South Hero, VT 05486

Friday May 5th, 6:00 PM

Saturday May 6th, 6:00 PM

Tickets: www.snowfarm.com/concerts_events

Shelburne Vineyard, 6308 Shelburne Rd., Shelburne, Vermont 05482

Thursday May 11th, 8:00 PM

Friday May 12th, 8:00 PM

Saturday May 13th, 8:00 PM

Tickets: Shelburnevineyard.com/events-list

The evening is hosted by local playwright Lesley Becker, and is offered as a site-specific production with support from Snow Farm Vineyard and Winery, and Shelburne Vineyards. Duration: 90 min. More info: lbecker2468@gmail.com. Some adult themes.