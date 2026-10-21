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TANASI to Perform at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury

Billy Cardine, Anya Hinkle, and Mary Lucey bring roots music grounded in cross-cultural exchange to downtown Middlebury.

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TANASI to Perform at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury

Expressive harmonies, inventive dobro, and a spirit of musical discovery take center stage when Town Hall Theater and Valley Stage present TANASI on Friday, November 13, at 5:30 p.m. in THT's Anderson Studio.

The Asheville, North Carolina–based “worldgrass” trio brings together Billy Cardine, Anya Hinkle, and Mary Lucey, three accomplished roots musicians whose music connects Appalachian traditions with sounds and influences from around the world. Cardine's dobro and slide instruments weave through Hinkle and Lucey's close vocal harmonies, creating a sound that is both deeply rooted and adventurous.

Individually, TANASI's members have performed on celebrated stages including Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center, and the Ryman Auditorium, with touring careers spanning the United States, Europe, and Asia. Their collective festival experience includes Bonnaroo, MerleFest, Grey Fox Bluegrass Festival, and RockyGrass. Together, they bring that breadth of experience to music grounded in collaboration and cross-cultural exchange.

The Anderson Studio offers an inviting setting to experience the trio up close. The early-evening concert will feature one 90-minute set, from 5:30–7 p.m., making it an ideal start to a Friday night in downtown Middlebury.

The bar opens at 4:30 p.m., with studio doors opening at 5 p.m. Tickets are $15 for students, $25 in advance, $28 at the door, and $40 at the generous supporter level.

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