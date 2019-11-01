On this Day of the Dead, Spruce Peak Arts has announced a Mardi Gras Boogaloo on Wednesday, February 19 at 7pm. Start your celebration enjoying the tempo, power and dance moves of two Louisiana musical legends, Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas.

Orleans-based Dirty Dozen Brass Band, founded in 1977, are pioneers of the modern Orleans brass band movement. They have taken the traditional foundation of brass band music and fused it into a blend of genres including Bebop Jazz, Funk and R&B/Soul. This unique sound, described by the band as a 'musical gumbo,' has allowed the Dirty Dozen to tour 5 continents and over 30 countries, record 12 studio albums and collaborate with a range of artists. The Dirty Dozen Brass Band is synonymous with genre bending romps and high-octane performances.

"The Dirty Dozen Brass Band continues to be a national treasure; steeped in both the past and the present, impossible to categorize and mighty funky." - The New York Times

The music of Nathan and the Zydeco Cha-Chas is the expression of a remarkable South Louisiana family and provides a direct connection to Zydeco's storied pioneers such as Clifton Chenier and Boozoo Chavis. Dennis Paul Williams, Nathan's brother, brings his jazz-influenced guitar chops to the band. The eldest Williams brother, Sid 'El Sid O' Williams is a Lafayette legend unto himself. Ever since forming the Cha-Chas back in 1985, Nathan Williams has shared his unique take on this blues and dance music of Louisiana Creole around the globe, from Lincoln Center in New York to The Grand Ole Opry in Nashville! Laissez les bon temps rouler!

Inducted into the Louisiana Music Hall of Fame in 2005, Nathan was honored last year with the Zydeco Music Association's Lifetime Achievement Award. The Cha-Chas have been voted the top Festival Band in the country and have won the coveted Big Easy award for Best Zydeco Band for several years running.

"Keepers of the Zydeco Flame, they are committed to keeping their Creole Heritage alive..."- C'est Si Bon!

Call (802)760-4634 or visit https://www.sprucepeakarts.org for tickets, and more details.





