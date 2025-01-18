SWEENEY TODD to be Presented at Vermont Repertory Theatre in February

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Vermont Repertory Theatre will present Stephen Sondheim's "Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street." This gripping musical thriller will run from February 28 to March 7, 2025, at the Black Box of Main Street Landing in Burlington, VT.

Set in the dark and foggy streets of Victorian London, "Sweeney Todd" tells the tale of a vengeful barber who returns from exile to exact revenge on those who wronged him. The character of Sweeney Todd debuted in a "Penny Dreadful" called The String of Pearls in 1847, serialized in weekly episodes sold for a penny. This pulp fiction was meant to be disposable, yet it quickly gained popularity. Even before the series concluded, it was being adapted for the stage in the cheap theaters of the back streets, known as "Blood Tubs."

Stephen Sondheim's musical adaptation embodies the guilty pleasure of Victorian horror, complemented by one of the most beautiful scores in modern musical theatre. Audiences are left to decide whether to laugh or be appalled by the evening's entertainment.

Directed by Michael Fidler, with musical direction by Ashley O'Brien and movement direction by Keely Agan, the show features a talented cast including Kyle Ferguson as Sweeney Todd, Chloë Fidler as Mrs. Lovett, Eamon Lynch as Tobias, Ian Ferris as Pirelli, Zach Stark as Anthony Hope, Rachel Weinfeld as Johanna, Matthew Winston as Judge Turpin, and Kristen Bures as the Beggar Woman. The company is rounded out by AJ Banach, George Conklin, Kylie Halpin, Hannah Normandeau and Aleah Papes.

Audiences will be immersed in the action with a unique stage setup that includes cabaret tables and traditional seating, ensuring an intimate and engaging experience.

"We're excited to bring this extraordinary work to life in such a close and personal setting," said Fidler. "With a nine-piece live orchestra and outstanding performances, it's going to be quite a theatrical event."

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online at Vermont Repertory Theatre's website. Prices range from $25 to $40, with donor-level tickets available to support the theatre's mission of making high-quality productions accessible to all.

This production contains mature content, including scenes of blood, dismemberment, and violence. It is not suitable for children under 13, and parental discretion is advised for teens aged 13-17.

