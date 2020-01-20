SILO Makes Vermont and New England Premiere at the Vergennes Opera House

The film SILO will have its Vermont and New England premiere with two screenings at the Vergennes Opera House on Saturday, February 22 at 1pm and 7pm. The screenings are FREE thanks to the underwriting of Co-operative Insurance Companies with additional support from Agri-Services.

SILO is inspired by true events and follows a harrowing day in an American farm town. Disaster strikes when teenager Cody Rose is entrapped in a 50-foot-tall grain bin. When the corn turns to quicksand, family, neighbors and first responders must put aside their differences to rescue Cody from drowning in the crop that has sustained their community for generations.

The film features a local talent, actor Jeremy Holm, in the character of Frank, a volunteer fire fighter. Mr. Holm, who is also the spokesperson for the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation, will be attending both screenings and will facilitate a panel discussion and Q&A after each. Joining Mr. Holm at the screenings will be local farmer Steve Kayhart, as well as representative from local fire and safety organizations and representatives from the Co-operative Insurance Companies' Farm Safety department.

"SILO, The Movie is well done and gripping to watch," said Lee Dowgiewicz, CEO and President Elect of Co-operative Insurance Companies. "It teaches the viewer about farming and the lifesaving service our emergency first responders provide. When the opportunity was presented for us to support this movie screening locally, we immediately said "YES". The story line may not entirely align with typical farming operations in Vermont but the situation being depicted is ultimately about a community coming together in a crisis. A theme that resonates in all farming towns across America and is foundational to our existence as the leading writer of farm insurance in Vermont."

Free tickets may be reserved in advance by visiting VergennesOperaHouse.org. They will also be available at the door. Though both screenings are free, donations will be accepted at the door to benefit the Addison County Firefighter's Association and the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

To learn more about SILO and to view the film's trailer, visit the film's official website SILOtheFilm.com. You can also watch the trailer below.

The Vergennes Opera House is an all-volunteer, non-profit organization located on the second floor of the Vergennes City Hall. For more information visit www.VergennesOperaHouse.org and on Facebook at @VergennesOperaHouse.

Watch the trailer here:





