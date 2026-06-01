RING OF FIRE to Open Weston Theater Company's 90th Anniversary Season

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Weston Theater Company launches its 90th Anniversary Season with the return of a Weston favorite, RING OF FIRE, playing June 10 – July 11 at Walker Farm. Recently extended by popular demand, this electrifying musical celebration of Johnny Cash brings together more than 30 of the legendary artist’s most iconic songs in a powerful evening of storytelling, rebellion, and live music performed by a company of actor-musicians.

Forged from the passions and poetry of Cash’s rebellious spirit, RING OF FIRE journeys through the life, love, and legacy of one of America’s most enduring voices. Featuring unforgettable songs including “Folsom Prison Blues,” “I Walk the Line,” “Jackson,” and “A Boy Named Sue,” the musical captures the grit, humor, heartbreak, and humanity behind the Man in Black while celebrating the enduring power of gathering together through music.

Directed by Weston Executive Artistic Director Susanna Gellert, the production revisits a title deeply connected to the theater’s recent history. Weston first produced RING OF FIRE in 2021 as an outdoor production under a tent during the company’s return from the pandemic, when a limited audience gathered under extraordinary circumstances to reconnect through live performance. This new staging returns to the material with renewed scale, intimacy, and celebration as Weston begins its milestone 90th season.

Says Gellert, “There’s something deeply communal about Johnny Cash's story and his music. These songs hold memories of struggle, resilience, love, defiance, humor, and hope – all wrapped inside music that invites people to lean in and sing along together. Returning to RING OF FIRE during Weston’s 90th season feels especially meaningful because this musical reminds us exactly why live Theater Matters: gathering together, sharing stories, and feeling connected to one another through music. The show is raw, joyful, rebellious, and alive with extraordinary actor-musicians who bring their whole selves to the stage every night.”

The cast features Larry Tobias reprising the role he previously performed in Weston’s 2021 production before going on to play Cash at both Florida Rep and Mountain Playhouse; Seth Eliser, also reprising the role he previously performed at Weston in 2021, was recently seen Off-Broadway in The Jonathan Larson Project and is currently starring in the international tour of The Phil Collins Story; Angel Lin (Once National Tour, The Vermont Farm Project); Emily Mikesell (Woody Sez, Pump Boys and Dinettes); Tarif Pappu (Million Dollar Quartet, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), and Allie Seibold (at Weston: Jersey Boys, The Twelfth Night Show).

The creative team includes Choreographer Tuan Malinowski, whose recent work includes The Drowsy Chaperone at Carnegie Hall starring Laverne Cox and Jonathan Van Ness, as well as the upcoming Broadway revival of The Full Monty at Roundabout Theatre Company. Also returning to Weston are Costume Designer Jessica Crawford, whose previous Weston credits include White Christmas, Pippin, Singin’ in the Rain, and Hair, and the Tony-nominated Scott Zielinski, serving as both Scenic and Lighting Designer following celebrated Weston work on productions including Pippin, Hair, The Fantasticks, and the original 2021 production of RING OF FIRE.

The production team also includes Music Director Seth Eliser, Sound Designer Stephen Jensen, Production Stage Manager Kelsy Durkin, and Assistant Stage Manager Ty Danhaus.

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