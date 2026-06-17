SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE! to Tour Southern Vermont Free with Weston Theater Company

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Weston Theater Company's Young Company will bring learning, laughter, and classic songs to communities across Southern Vermont this summer with a free tour of SCHOOLHOUSE ROCK LIVE!, running June 19 through July 4.

Based on the iconic Emmy Award-winning television series, Schoolhouse Rock Live! transforms favorite educational songs into a lively theatrical experience filled with unforgettable tunes, energetic performances, and plenty of fun for audiences of all ages. Featuring beloved classics including “Conjunction Junction,” “Just a Bill,” “Interplanet Janet,” and “The Preamble,” the production celebrates the joy of learning through music.

Directed by Weston veteran Susan Haefner, Schoolhouse Rock Live! is brought to life by a creative team that includes Music Director Jaz Koft, Choreographer Brionna Trilling, Scenic Designer Danielle DeLaFuente, Costume Designer Jennifer Salter, and Stage Manager Sami English.

Haefner has been a member of the Weston artistic family since 1991 as a performer, director, and educator. Schoolhouse Rock Live! marks her 32nd production with the company.

Says Haefner, “One of the things I love most about Schoolhouse Rock Live! is that it reminds us learning can be joyful. These songs have a way of sticking with you...not just because they're catchy, but because they spark curiosity and imagination. Bringing this show directly into communities across Southern Vermont allows us to share that joy with families who may be experiencing theater for the very first time, while giving our Young Company artists the opportunity to connect with audiences in a meaningful way.”

The cast features emerging musical theater artists from some of the nation's leading training programs, including David Bautista, Oliver Boomer, Melea Dessommes, Aidan Ramirez, Jessica Olexy and Bella Van Bergen.

Bautista, Olexy, and Van Bergen return to Weston following appearances in last season's White Christmas and Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus!, while others make their company debut as part of the theater's 90th Anniversary Season.

For performance information and free reservations visit westontheater.org or call 802-824-5288.​

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