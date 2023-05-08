Patti Casey Returns To Vergennes This Month

The performance is on Saturday, May 20.

Patti Casey and Colin McCaffrey with special guest Eric O'Hara are performing at the Vergennes Opera House on Saturday, May 20.

Patti Casey is a Vergennes native and last performed in the VOH in 2018 to a very appreciative capacity crowd. Her beautiful original music and style of storytelling make for an acoustically rich performance. And this time around she is bringing some new friends! Joining her on stage is the incomparable Colin McCaffrey who brings his formidable performing chops to the stage with his music expertise but also with his vocal harmony that blends seamlessly with Patti's beautiful voice. The duo is welcoming a special guest this time around with Eric O'Hara. Eric can play just about anything but prepare yourself for his exceptional style on the pedal steel and dobro.

"Patti is a gem, plain and simple," said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. "Her music and the words to her songs are rich with history and feeling. She has a love of Vermont that is solid and when she is performing in her native Vergennes and on the historic Vergennes Opera House stage, something special always happens."

This trio represents a deep history of award-winning music and songs. They are all internationally known singers and songwriters who are shaped by the Green Mountains and farm country of Vermont. The acoustics of the Vergennes Opera House are uniquely designed to support this kind of music and those in the audience will recognize the richness of the sound and the beautiful blend of vocal harmonies.

"We have been looking forward to this concert for a long time," said Patti Casey. "The Vergennes Opera House has a special place in my heart and history, and I love performing there and seeing familiar faces and visiting with old friends."

This concert will close out the Vergennes Opera House 2022-2023 season.

Tickets just $15 in advance or at the door. General seating. Doors and the cash bar will open at 6:30pm. Advance tickets available at VergennesOperaHouse.org or directly here: Click Here




