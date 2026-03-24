OUR TOWN To Be Presented At Lost Nation Theater In Montpelier

🎭 NEW! Vermont Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Vermont & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Lost Nation Theater will present OUR TOWN from April 16 through April 26, 2026 at the City Hall Arts Center in Montpelier, Vermont.

The production will feature local actors and community members in Thornton Wilder’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play. The cast includes Kim Bent as the Stage Manager, George Woodard as the Milkman, and Bill Pelton as the Choirmaster, among others.

Our Town follows daily life in a small American community, focusing on ordinary moments and relationships.

Performances will take place Wednesday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., with matinees at 2:00 p.m. on Sundays and an additional matinee on Saturday, April 25.

Ticket Information

Performances will take place at Lost Nation Theater, City Hall Arts Center, 39 Main Street in Montpelier, Vermont. Tickets range from $15 to $44, with reserved seating options available for an additional fee.