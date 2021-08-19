Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

OCM's CANDIDE Returns to Screen at Town Hall Theater

Screening at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury on September 1 and 2 at 7pm.

Aug. 19, 2021  

Opera Company of Middlebury has announced a new screening of their revolutionary filmed production of Candide at Town Hall Theater on September 1 and 2 at 7pm. OCM's streaming film of Candide has thrilled people all over the world, and now it returns for two nights on the big screen at Town Hall Theater.

Those who missed it the first time have another chance to see OCM's break-through film of Leonard Bernstein's classic comedy. Audience members who streamed it at home will have a whole new experience seeing it in high definition on Town Hall Theater's big screen accompanied by a soundscape that fills the room. Director Doug Anderson will be on hand after the show to discuss how we created this astonishing, high-tech masterpiece.

Screening at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury on September 1 and 2 at 7pm. Tickets are $25 for a general ticket, and $50 for a generous ticket. To purchase, visit townhalltheater.org or call 802 382-9222, Monday-Friday, noon- 5 pm.


