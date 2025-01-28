Middlebury Community Players Will Perform MORNING'S AT SEVEN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Tickets are now on sale to The Middlebury Community Players’ production of Paul Osborn’s warm and heartfelt comedy Morning’s at Seven at Town Hall Theater in Middlebury February 20 - 23, 2025. This Tony Award-winning classic focuses on the four aging Gibbs sisters and their husbands living “a stone’s throw” away from each other in a small midwestern town in 1928 and the reactions within the family when 40-year-old Homer announces he’s finally going to marry his girlfriend of the last 12 years and move out. Long-simmering resentments, rivalries, betrayals, misunderstandings, and familial bickering ensue.

The original Broadway production of Morning’s at Seven opened in 1939 and featured silent film star Dorothy Gish as one of the sisters. The play was revived in 1980 to great acclaim, running for 564 performances and receiving numerous Tony and Drama Desk Awards. Another successful Broadway run followed in 2002. Critics’ comments have included: “Absolutely entrancing...See this lovely play!” (New York Post) and “Wonderful! Still has charm to burn.” (New York Times)

Director Peter Kristoph has assembled a cast of nine talented area actors who portray their eccentric characters with affectionate Norman Rockwellian clarity. The cast includes Kevin Commins, Matthew Cox, Kendra Gratton, Annie Moore-Cox, Kimberlee Moyer, Marguerite “Peg” Purdue, Dutton Smith, Jillian Torres, and Finn Yarbrough. Chance Koenig is stage managing with the assistance of Skylar Franklin, while Kush Sharma is producing, mentored by Jon Fenner.

Full of quirky characters and timeless humor, Morning's at Seven is a delightful reminder that it’s never too late to embrace change and chase happiness. More information about the show can be found at www.MiddleburyCommunityPlayers.org or Facebook.

