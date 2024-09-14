Lost Nation Theater to Present THE TEMPEST Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Lost Nation Theater is culminating its 35 Anniversary season at Montpelier City Hall Arts Center with the return of "Fall Foliage Shakespeare" and The Tempest! The play will run October 10-27, 2024.

Fall Foliage Shakespeare is Back! Shakespeare's magical final play is a tale of reckoning and redemption, freedom & forgiveness. It's brimming with comedy, romance, and the hazards of greed & revenge. And it's Shakespeare at his best. Directed by Ann Harvey (who started LNT's Shakespeare tradition!). Featuring LNT founder, Kim Bent, as Prospero.

Covid Safety Protocols: Masks are encouraged. (LNT's State of the Art Bio-Defense Air-Purification “Synexis” System is also in service 24/7 keeping everyone as safe as possible.)

WHEN: Thursdays-Sundays, October 10 - 27, 2024

WHERE: Lost Nation Theater, 39 Main St, Montpelier, VT*

TIME: 7:30pm Thursdays through Saturdays; 2:00pm Sundays

COST: $10 - $30. Center reserved guarantee seats available for additional fee.

INFO & TICKETS: WWW.LOSTNATIONTHEATER.ORG

*The Flood made LNT/City Hall's elevator inoperable, requiring climbing stairs to attend in person. The play will be available digitally to make the show accessible to those unable to physically join us. We appreciate your understanding during this emergency situation. Since we cannot provide wheelchair/walker access, please call us (802-229-0492) or email info@lostnationtheater.org to discuss options for seeing the show.

ABOUT LNT:

Lost Nation Theater winner “Theater of the Decade” – Broadway World (2020); “Best of New England”, Yankee Magazine, was named “One of the Best regional theaters in America” by the New York Drama League, “Outstanding Achievement Award” - New England Theatre Conference; and has won multiple People's Choice “Best Theater” awards from Seven Days and The Times Argus.

Comments