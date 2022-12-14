Hilarious TV Host and Stand-Up Comedian Samantha Bee Comes to the Flynn, May 2023

The Flynn has announced a show by Emmy-winning comedian and TV host Samantha Bee on the Main Stage this spring. Bee brings her Your Favorite Woman tour, her first national tour which features her signature brand of comedy in a multimedia stand-up format, to Burlington on Friday, May 19 at 8 pm.

Tickets for Samantha Bee are on sale now to Flynn members and to the public on Friday, December 16. Become a Flynn member and get tickets at flynnvt.org.

"How lucky we are to welcome Samantha Bee this spring and present her first-ever national tour," said Jay Wahl, Flynn executive director. "Her unique and hilarious perspectives on the current state of our nation and culture are sure to resonate, and I can't wait to laugh out loud with everyone as she joyfully delivers her cutting insights. The Flynn loves presenting the best comics of the day, and Samantha Bee's show is one you won't want to miss."

Samantha Bee has quickly established herself as having one of the most unique and sharp comedic voices on television. In 2003, she joined Comedy Central's The Daily Show. She departed after 12 years and currently holds the title as the longest-serving regular Daily Show correspondent of all time. In 2016, Bee received global recognition from the success of her very own weekly late-night comedy series, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, which ran for seven seasons on TBS. Full Frontal offered a unique satirical take on weekly news and explored other important, overlooked stories in depth. In a landscape of male late-night talk show hosts, critics have lauded Bee's "fiery and fierce" delivery (New York Times). Bee is the author of the essay collection I Know I Am, But What Are You? and has been featured in TIME 100: The Most Influential People.

Tickets for Samantha Bee are on sale now for Flynn members and to the public on December 16. More announcements about the 2022-2023 Flynn season are coming soon. Find out more about upcoming shows at the Flynn and get tickets at flynnvt.org.