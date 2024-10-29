GOOD TALKS: ELECTION REFLECTION Comes to Middlebury

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



While most Americans report that politics feels divisive and exhaustive, it is possible to structure curious and rewarding conversations about politics. This is the

inspiration for Middlebury Collegeâ€™s Good Talks 2024 event series â€“ and the November 12th Election Reflection talk, hosted at Middleburyâ€™s Town Hall Theater.

A week after the 2024 general election, Good Talks invites you to an inter-generational community conversation. The evening begins with a short panel feauring Daniza Tazabekova â€™26, State Senator Ruth Hardy, and Political Science Professor Bert Johnson. The discussion will start with a short overview of the topic from an expert, followed by structured small group conversations led by a facilitator.Â

About the Presenters:

Professor Bert Johnson has taught American politics at Middlebury College since 2004. His research and teaching interests include campaign finance, federalism, and state and local politics. Johnson is author ofÂ Political Giving: Making Sense of Individual Campaign ContributionsÂ and coauthor ofÂ The New American Democracy. His articles have appeared inÂ Social Science History,Â Urban Affairs Review, andÂ American Politics Research. He is owner and author ofÂ Basicsplainer.com.

State Senator Ruth Hardy (D) received a BA in Government from Oberlin College in Ohio, and a masterâ€™s degree from Lyndon B. Johnson School of Public Affairs at the University of Texas at Austin. Over the years, Ruth has served as: Fiscal Analyst for the Wisconsin Legislative Fiscal Bureau; Executive Director of the Open Door Clinic; Assistant Budget Director at Middlebury College; and Government Grants Director at Planned Parenthood of Northern New England. Most recently, Ruth was Executive Director of Emerge Vermont, which recruits and trains women to run for public office.Â

Daniza Tazabekova '26 is News Editor for The Middlebury Campus. Daniza is studying Political Science and English on the pre-law track. She is an Oratory Coach, Democracy Initiatives

Intern, and a member of the Korean American Students Association (KASA). She was a

Journalism Fellow at the Campus last year, covering news and local stories. She interned for a federal judge this summer and hopes to be a judge in the future.Â

Good Talks: Election Reflection is FREE. Please register to attend at townhalltheater.org or call the box office Monday-Friday 12-5pm at 802-382-9222. Light refreshments and snacks provided.



