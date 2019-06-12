GODSPELL Opens Playhouse Theater Season With Full Company Of Actor-Musicians

Saint Michael's Playhouse Producing Artistic Director Chuck Tobin today announced the June 18 opening of the 72nd summer theater season of live professional theater at Saint Michael's Playhouse.

"This production of Godspell has been developed for Saint Michael's Playhouse by the extraordinary creative team that produced last summer's hit musical Once, led by Chris Blisset, who also directed last year's Playhouse production of Once," said Tobin. Blisset adds, "We are so excited to be presenting this production of Godspell with a company made entirely of actor-musicians. All actors in our production play musical instruments, performing as both the cast and the orchestra and the result is absolutely amazing. You won't want to miss it."

Performances begin on Tuesday, June 18. Performances are Tuesday - Saturday evenings June 18 - 22, 25 - 29 (8pm), and Saturday matinees June 22 and 29 (2pm).

Godspell's vibrant and internationally acclaimed score by three-time Grammy and Academy Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Wicked, Pippin, Children of Eden) includes a parade of beloved songs "Day by Day," "Prepare Ye," "Learn Your Lessons Well," "All for the Best," "All Good Gifts," "Turn Back, O Man" and "By My Side."

Godspell features ten professional actors (who also play all of the musical instruments in the show) Nygel D. Robinson as Jesus, Matt Ferrell as John the Baptist/Judas, with Rachel Lyn Fobbs, Ryan McCurdy, Caitlin Mesiano, Jayne Ng, Amanda Ryan Paige, Katrien Van Riel, Kristopher Saint-Louis, Jacob Shipley, along with Tessa Gordon and Avery Cutroni.

In addition to director Chris Blisset, the creative team includes Ryan McCurdy (music director) Tim Case (scenic design), Annmarie Duggan (lighting design), Jeni Hacker (choreography).

Saint Michael's Playhouse is an Actors' Equity Association theater company that produces its productions with theater artists from Broadway, Off-Broadway, and regional theater nationwide. Actors' Equity Association is the union of professional actors and stage managers in the United States. Tobin adds "We rehearse our shows right here in our theater and design and build our scenery, costumes and props on location with our crew of approximately 70 professional theater artists."

Mainstage plays of the 72nd Season are Godspell, The 39 Steps, I Love You You're Perfect Now Change, and Laughter on the 23rd Floor. Season subscription packages range in price from $127 to $146. Single ticket prices range from $39 to $46. The Playhouse is located at McCarthy Arts Center, on Route 15, in Colchester, Vermont, a ten minute drive from downtown Burlington, Vermont. Subscriptions and single tickets may be purchased online at saintmichaelsplayouse.org or by calling 802-654-2281 or visiting the walk-up window in the lobby of McCarthy Arts Center. For a complete show schedule and more information contact the theater box office directly at 802-654-2281 or visit us at saintmichaelsplayhouse.org. Saint Michael's Playhouse, One Winooski Park, Colchester, Vermont 05439





