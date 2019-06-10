Dorset Theatre Festival's 2019 Summer Stars Gala Honors Tim Daly; Jamie Bernstein Set To Perform

Dorset Theatre Festival, under the leadership of Artistic Director Dina Janis, is celebrating the Festivals 42nd Season with the third annual Summer Stars Gala honoring Emmy Nominated Actor and star of CBS Madam Secretary, Tim Daly, and featuring renowned entertainer, Jamie Bernstein.

The Gala will take place at 6:00 P.M. on June 23rd at the Old Gray Barn (1582 VT Route 30, Rupert, VT 05768, - just 2 miles from Dorset Green) Theatre lovers and community supporters are invited to join Dorset Theatre Festival stars past and present at this celebration of the boldest theatre in Southern Vermont, when this year, we honor actor Tim Daly for his outstanding commitment to the Festival. Tim Daly has starred in three Main Stage productions since 2013, including his role alongside sister Tyne Daly in the World Premiere of DOWNSTAIRS by Theresa Rebeck, which transferred Off-Broadway in fall 2018.

Dina Janis and the Dorset Theatre Festival have provided me and many artists with a spectacular artistic home. It is dedicated visionaries like Dina who do the work of a genuine artistic director. She inspires, entertains, challenges, and enlightens audiences. Dorset is beyond fortunate to have this theatre in the community. -Tim Daly Actor, director, producer and philanthropist, Tim Daly currently stars as Henry McCord in the hit CBS series Madam Secretary. Before beginning Madam Secretary. Daly appeared on the small screen on critically acclaimed series such as CBS remake of The Fugitive, ABCs Private Practice, NBCs Wings, and HBOs The Sopranos, for which Daly received an Emmy Award Nomination for Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series.

Daly served as executive producer on the Showtime feature Execution of Justice, which garnered him a GLAAD Award for Outstanding Made for Television Movie. He also produced the filmed Edge of America, which opened the 2004 Sundance Film Festival, and won the Humanitas Prize and the George Foster Peabody Award. Always eager to return to the stage, Daly most recently starred opposite his sister, Tyne Daly, in Theresa Rebecks new play, DOWNSTAIRS, at the Cherry Lane Theater. The play was first produced at the Dorset Theater Festival, where Daly has done several other productions Dalys first Broadway appearance in COASTAL DISTURBANCES earned him the Theatre World Award. He also won the Drama League award for Best Actor in the Los Angeles Coast Playhouse production of COLORADO CATECHISM. Other theater credits include SIX DEGREES OF SEPARATION at the Williamstown Theater Festival, THE CAIN MUTINY COURT MARTIAL at the Gerald Schoenfeld Theatre, THE EXONERATED at the Bleeker Street Theater, HENRY FLAMETHROWA at Studio Dante, and OLIVER, OLIVER at the Manhattan Theatre Club.

For the past eight years, Daly has served as president of The Creative Coalition and serves on the board of InsideOUT Writers. Daly, a father or two, studied theatre and literature at Bennington College and divides his time between New York, Vermont, and Connecticut. Admission to the 2019 Summer Stars Gala includes a cocktail hour, seated dinner, and a live auction. Headlining entertainment by Jamie Bernstein, the eldest daughter of revered composer and conductor Leonard Bernstein, features a performance that she has tailor-made for our Dorset Theatre Festival guests, titled Bernstein's Piano Snapshots: Musical Portraits of Family and Friends Growing up together in iconic musical theatre families and as close friends, I know Jamie Bernstein is the real deal when it comes to captivating storytelling and formidable talent. We are so lucky to have her as our headlining entertainment at this years gala. - Kim Beaty Narrator, writer, and broadcaster Jamie Bernstein became a lifelong cultural enthusiast growing up in the ebullient household of her parents, composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein and pianist and actress Felicia Montealegre.

Inheriting her fathers passion to share and teach, she has devised several ways of communicating her own excitement about classical music, including The Bernstein Beat, a family concert about her father modeled after his own groundbreaking Young Peoples Concerts. She also has narrated concerts about Mozart and Copland. From Beijing to Caracas to Vancouver, she appeared as a concert narrator in Sir William Waltons Facade, Coplands A Lincoln Portrait, her fathers Symphony No. 3 (Kaddish), and others. As a broadcaster, she has produced or hosted numerous radio programs in the U.S. and for the BBC, including live New York Philharmonic and Tanglewood broadcasts, and various WQXR series. Her critically acclaimed biography Famous Father Girl was released in 2018. Jamies performance will also include acclaimed musician and conductor, Michael Boriskin. Pianist Michael Boriskin has performed in over 30 countries with leading international orchestras and chamber ensembles, and in major concert halls, including Lincoln Center (Great Performers Series), the Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, BBC, Londons Wigmore Hall, Berlin Radio, Theatre des Champs-Elysees in Paris, Teatro Colon in Buenos Aires, and Viennas Arnold Schoenberg Center.

He is a frequent presence on NPR as performer, commentator, and host, and has an extensive discography on the SONY Classics, Naxos, New World, Albany, and Bridge labels. He is the longtime Artistic and Executive Director of Copland House, the award-winning creative center for American based at Aaron Coplands National Historic Landmark home near New York City. He has also served as Music Director of Mikhail Baryshnikovs fabled White Oak Dance Project, and artistic or program advisor for the New York Philharmonic, Lincoln Center, Carnegie Hall, U.S. State Department, and other major institutions. In conjunction with the Summer Stars Celebration Gala, Dorset Theatre Festival is also hosting an online auction. Once-in-a-lifetime experiences on the virtual auction block include: tickets to a Red Sox game; dinner reservations at famous New York eatery, Raos; an inclusive luxury stay and golf weekend in the deserts of Cave Creek, Arizona; a week at a private home on Nantucket Island, and many more!

The online bidding begins June 1st at: https://www.biddingforgood.com/summerstars2019 For more details about the Summer Stars Gala visit dorsettheatrefestival.org or contact us at (802) 867-2223 ext 2019 / dtf@dorsettheatrefestival.org.





Related Articles Shows View More Vermont Stories

More Hot Stories For You