Disney's BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Comes to Northern Stage

Northern Stage’s 2024/25 Season will continue with a magical new production of Disney's Beauty and the Beast, running from November 20, 2024, through January 1, 2025, in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts. Directed by Carol Dunne, Northern Stage’s Producing Artistic Director, this production features a fresh new design to reflect the story’s timelessness. More information on Northern Stage's 2024/25 Season and subscriptions can be found HERE. Single tickets are now available HERE.

"This is a story about a young woman who likes to read, and whose intelligence makes her somewhat of an outcast,” says Carol Dunne. “She uses her brains and courage to heal wounds and bring people together. It’s beautiful, and a privilege to rethink through a more contemporary lens. I can’t wait to share this timeless musical with families across the region.”

The cast features Riley Noland (The Mystery of Edwin Drood at Goodspeed Opera House, Sweeney Todd at The MUNY) as Belle; Peter Neureuther (Les Misérables at the MUNY) as Beast; Tim Rogan (Disney’s Beauty and the Beast National Tour, Camelot National Tour) as Gaston; Noah Schutzius (The Railway Children at Northern Stage, Matilda at Northern Stage) as LeFou; Tom Ford (Sense and Sensibility at Northern Stage, Matilda at Northern Stage) as Maurice; Kevin David Thomas (A Christmas Carol at Northern Stage; A Little Night Music on Broadway, Les Miserables on Broadway) as Cogsworth; Anthony Wayne (Tina: the Tina Turner Musical on Broadway) as Lumiere; Susan Haefner (Mamma Mia at Northern Stage, Oslo at Northern Stage, Dear Elizabeth at Northern Stage, Noises Off at Northern Stage, Side by Side by Sondheim at Northern Stage) as Mrs. Potts; Julia Springer (White Christmas at the John W. Engeman Theatre, 42nd Street at The REV Theatre Co.) as Babette; Alia Gonzalez (Matilda at Northern Stage) as Madame de la Grande Bouche; and Sam Empey (A Christmas Carol at Northern Stage) as Monsieur D'Arque. Laura Axelrod (Romeo & Juliet at Cape Cod Shakespeare Festival), Dianna Marie Barger (Soul Doctor on Broadway; Jersey Boys Off-Broadway), Tim Canali ({IN}TANGIBLE – A Circus Play Off-Broadway), Jake Urban (Woman of the Year Off-Broadway; The Great Gatsby at Paper Mill Playhouse), and Kelsey Walker (Matilda at Northern Stage) round out the ensemble.

In a time-honored holiday tradition, the production's professional company is joined by a student ensemble including, on alternating dates, Pavla Ballou and Anna Jacobson as Chip; Devi Belisle and Sam Harrison; Elizabeth Chambers and Lila Bucci; Dash Ballou and Reya Sharma; and Nat LeBlanc and Ciarán Grant. Northern Stage is proud to highlight the incredible talent from across the Upper Valley and to provide opportunities for young performers to shine in this family favorite.

The professional creative team, led by Dunne, includes Jarred Lee (Music Director), Daniel Kotlowitz (Lighting and Projections Designer), Alexander Woodward (Scenic Designer),Stephen Jensen (Sound Designer), Kyle Brand (Choreographer), Camilla Dely (Costume Designer), Moriah James (Wig Designer), Margaret Kayes (Production Stage Manager), and Julia Egizio (Assistant Stage Manager).

SPECIAL EVENTS

In partnership with the Children's Literacy Foundation (CLiF), Northern Stage will introduce "Belle’s Book Nook" in the Roesch Lobby. This cozy, family-friendly installation will feature over 200 children’s books, which patrons of all ages are encouraged to explore before the show and during intermission. In addition to the book nook, Northern Stage and CLiF will hold a book drive, accepting donations of new or mint-condition children’s books. After the run, all books will be donated to organizations serving children in need across the Upper Valley, continuing the spirit of giving and supporting literacy in our community.

Back by popular demand, Northern Stage is also partnering with rePlay Arts for a special themed “Winter Arts and Crafts" at the December 14 matinee. All are welcome to engage in crafting activities before the 2 PM show and during intermission. This partnership will encourage local children and families to immerse themselves in the world of the story and the holidays while learning about creative reuse and engaging with an impactful local arts organization.

To ensure accessibility for all, Northern Stage will offer a Relaxed Matinee on December 7 at 12 noon. A relaxed performance is an inclusive theatrical experience that offers accommodations for people who benefit from a more relaxed and comfortable environment. The artistic integrity of the piece remains unchanged, however modifications to the social and sensory environment may be made. This is NOT a sensory-friendly performance. More details can be found HERE.

Northern Stage’s 2024/25 season is supported by the Vermont Arts Council, the National Endowment for the Arts, and other community partners.

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is sponsored in part by Casella Waste Management, Elixir Restaurant, M&T Bank, Main Street Kitchens, The Norwich Inn, Sheehey Furlong & Behm P.C., Upper Valley Aquatic Center, White Mountains Insurance, and Northern Stage’s 2024/25 Media Sponsor Vermont Public. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

