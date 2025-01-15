BIG LOVE WITH DWIGHT + NICOLE Comes to the Town Hall Theater

The performance is on Friday, February 14 at 8pm.
The second annual House of Jazz Series will return to Town Hall Theater presented with Jazz Middlebury with a Valentine’s Day offering starring married couple Dwight + Nicole, accompanied by a full-scale band.
“This gorgeous Valentine’s Day show offers an intimate evening of live music in Town Hall
Theater’s lounge-seating arrangement. Dwight, Nicole and their ensemble will feature an electric mix of music with superb showmanship that adds up to a magical evening,” said Lisa Mitchell, Executive & Artistic Director.
Big Love with Dwight + Nicole will feature the genre-defying Dwight Ritcher and Nicole
Nelson whose musical roots connect to blues, R&B, and soul with a little roots rock, alternative, and Americana sprinkled in. Ritcher and Nelson will be joined by Ezra Oklan on drums, and Leon Campos on keys, as well as horns and back-up singers.
Dwight + Nicole have been nominated for 10 Boston Music Awards, 10 New England Music Awards, and 11 Daysies awards, winning multiple "Band of the Year,” "Vocalist of the Year," "Best Blues/R&B Band," "Female Vocalist of the Year," "Blues Act of the Year" and "Video of the Year.”
