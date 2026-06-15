Northern Stage's Summer Jazz At The Junction to Return in July

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Northern Stage is welcoming back trumpeter, composer, educator, and Vermont Public's Friday Night Jazz host Ray Vega for the next installment of Jazz at the Junction, Wednesday, July 8, 2026, at 7:30 PM in the Byrne Theater at the Barrette Center for the Arts.

Following a celebrated appearance in Northern Stage's winter jazz series, Vega returns by popular demand with his Afro-Caribbean Jazz Ensemble, bringing an electrifying blend of jazz improvisation and the vibrant rhythms of Cuba, Puerto Rico, Jamaica, and beyond. The ensemble's music draws from a rich tapestry of Afro-Caribbean traditions while remaining firmly rooted in the spontaneity and creativity of contemporary jazz.

A native of the South Bronx, Ray Vega is widely regarded as one of the leading voices in Latin jazz today. Throughout his distinguished career, he has performed and recorded with legendary artists including Tito Puente, Ray Barretto, Mongo Santamaria, Mario Bauzá, and Paul Simon. He currently serves as Senior Lecturer in Music at the University of Vermont, where he teaches jazz history, improvisation, and trumpet performance. He will be joined by an acclaimed trio of Vermont-based musicians: Jeremy Hill (bass), Geza Carr (drums), and Evan Allen (piano).

Bar service will be available before and during the performance. Guests can grab a drink at the bar and enjoy this celebration of jazz greats from Vermont and beyond!

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