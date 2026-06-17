LITTLE THINGS Musical Opens at Montpelier Performing Arts Hub

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It's a recess revolution in the heart of the capital, where the cast and crew of Montpelier Performing Arts Hub debut the new musical Little Things, with music, lyrics, and concept by Bonnie Gleicher and book by Brandon Michael Lowden.

In the spirit of Charlie Brown and Spelling Bee, Little Things stars a group of misfit fifth-graders who find out recess is getting cancelled and fight to get it back! As the students and newcomer Eleanor band together against the power-hungry Principal, they confront their own hopes, fears, and inner strength.

Founder Kianna Bromley is more than excited to bring the work of Music Composer and lyricist Bonnie Gleicher to the area and thrilled to announce that Bonnie will be visiting Montpelier to partake in show week. In addition, the Hub is welcoming professional artist Tommy Bergeron, a South Burlington native to Montpelier for a month, to work on this project as Music Director and Accompanist. Also involved is Sierra Norford as Choreographer and board member Joe Sanguinetti as the Tech Director. The cast comprises eight highly-talented local teens from schools across the area. Performances are June 17th to 20th at 7pm, and June 20th and 21st at 2pm.

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