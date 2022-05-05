ANASTASIA, LEGALLY BLONDE & More Announced for The Flynn's 2022-2023 Season

The Flynn has announced its 2022-2023 Broadway season, featuring some of the most spectacular shows in Broadway history. It is also the biggest Broadway season the Flynn has presented, with blockbuster shows that appeal to a variety of audiences of all ages. The season features five hit shows: The Book of Mormon (February 28-March 2), Legally Blonde (November 30), Chicago (October 6), Anastasia (January 22-23), and STOMP (April 23). The Flynn's Broadway season is sponsored by M&T Bank.

The five-show season subscription package is on sale now for Flynn members. Subscriptions go on sale to the general public on June 9. Get your Broadway subscription at flynnvt.org

"This is the biggest Broadway season the Flynn has every presented," said Flynn Executive Director Jay Wahl . "I'm a huge fan of Broadway, and it is going to be truly special to experience these incredible performances on the Flynn Main Stage with an enthusiastic Burlington crowd. We're also excited to give our patrons the opportunity to get tickets to all five shows for one affordable price, and lock in their seats for the whole season, with this new Broadway subscription package. I can't wait to enjoy all of these amazing shows-including some of the best and most successful musicals ever produced on Broadway-right along with you."

The season kicks off in October with the longest running American musical in Broadway history as Chicago's 25th anniversary tour comes to Burlington. The season reaches a thrilling peak with a three-day run of The Book of Mormon starting February 28. Called "the best musical of this century" (New York Times) and "the funniest musical of all time" (Entertainment Weekly), this is the first time that this nine-time Tony Award winner is presented at the Flynn. The rest of the Flynn's Broadway season features fun for all ages, including the dazzling visual feast of Anastasia, the "non-stop sugar rush" of seven-time Tony-nominee Legally Blonde, and the explosive percussion of international hit STOMP.

Subscription packages start as low as $144 and include tickets to all five Broadway shows that the Flynn is presenting this season. This subscription model offers a chance to lock in your seats for the whole season and get first access to some of the year's biggest shows all at once.

2022-2023 FLYNN BROADWAY SEASON

Chicago - October 6, 2022



After 25 years, Chicago is still the one musical with everything that makes Broadway shimmy-shake: a universal tale of fame, fortune, and all that jazz, with one show-stopping song after another and the most astonishing dancing you've ever seen. No wonder Chicago has been honored with six Tony Awards, two Olivier Awards, a Grammy, and thousands of standing ovations. As we celebrate our 25th anniversary, you've got to come see why the name on everyone's lips is still... Chicago.



Legally Blonde - November 30, 2022



Fabulously fun and international award-winning Legally Blonde: The Musical is the ultimate Broadway tribute to Girl Power! The story follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes, sexism, snobbery, and scandal in pursuit of her dreams, and proves that you can be legally blonde and still the smartest person in the room. This contemporary, sassy musical moves at a breakneck pace, driven by memorable songs and explosive dances. Legally Blonde: The Musical warms the heart by proving that self-discovery can be way too much fun, and hilarious to boot.



Anastasia - January 22-23, 2023



The romantic and adventure-filled new musical Anastasia is at home in Burlington at last! This dazzling show will transport you from the twilight of the Russian Empire to the euphoria of Paris in the 1920s, as a brave young woman sets out on a journey to discover the mystery of her past.



The Book of Mormon - February 28-March 2, 2023



The New York Times calls it "the best musical of this century." The Washington Post says, "It is the kind of evening that restores your faith in musicals." And Entertainment Weekly says, "Grade A: the funniest musical of all time." Jimmy Fallon of The Tonight Show calls it "Genius. Brilliant. Phenomenal." It's The Book of Mormon, the nine-time Tony Award-winning Best Musical. Contains explicit language.



STOMP - April 23, 2023



Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at STOMP, the inventive and invigorating stage show that's dance, music, and theatrical performance blended together in one electrifying rhythm.