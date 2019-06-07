ALL ABOUT EVE Gets a Reboot in National Theatre Broadcast at Town Hall Theater

Town Hall Theater is excited to screen the excellent production of the National Theatre's All About Eve on the big screen Sunday, June 23 at 2pm. Directed by Ivo van Hove and starring Gillian Anderson and Lily James, this new stage adaptation of All About Eve is based on the classic award-winning film.

All About Eve tells the story of Margo Channing. Legend. True star of the theatre. The spotlight is hers, always has been. But now there's Eve. Her biggest fan. Young, beautiful Eve. The golden girl, the girl next door. But you know all about Eve...don't you...?

Lifting the curtain on a world of jealousy and ambition, this new production, from one of the world's most innovative theatre directors, Ivo van Hove (Network, NT Live: A View from the Bridge), asks why our fascination with celebrity, youth and identity never seems to get old.

All About Eve is adapted by Ivo van Hove from the 1950 Twentieth Century Fox film by Joseph L Mankiewicz and the play "The Wisdom of Eve" by Mary Orr. Ivo van Hove directs this new stage version with set and lighting design from Jan Versweyveld, costume design by An D'Huys and music from double Mercury Prize - winner PJ Harvey, alongside Tom Gibbons' sound design. Casting is by Julia Horan CDG.

"The Wisdom of Eve" published in the May 1946 issue of Cosmopolitan and was loosely based upon a woman who had been the secretary of Viennese actress, Elisabeth Bergner. Orr wrote a radio adaptation which aired on NBC in 1949 which led to the movie being made. While she did not receive screen credit for All About Eve, she sold the story to Twentieth Century Fox for $5,000.

The original film starred Bette Davis as Margo Channing and Anne Baxter as Eve Harrington. The film co-stars George Sanders, Celeste Holm, and features Gary Merrill, Hugh Marlowe, Thelma Ritter, Marilyn Monroe in one of her earliest roles. Praised by critics at the time of its release, All About Eve received a record 14 Academy Award nominations and won six, including Best Picture. All About Eve is the only film in Oscar history to receive four female acting nominations and appeared at #16 on AFI's 1998 list of the 100 best American films.

Sunday, June 23 at 2pm at Town Hall Theater. Recorded from London during the live broadcast April 11. Tickets are $17/ $10 students plus fees and may be purchased at www.townhalltheater.org, by calling 802-382-9222, at the THT box office Mon - Sat noon - 5pm, or at the door 1hr before show time. The Town Hall Theater is located at 68 S. Pleasant St. Middlebury, Vermont.





