The Dave Keller Band Comes to the Vergennes Opera House

On Saturday, November 2, the Vergennes Opera House will be hosting the Dave Keller Band, a high energy, dynamic and soul roots-based group.

Dave Keller is one of the premier torchbearers of Deep Soul and Roots music, and his dynamic, high energy performances have earned him a legion of fans throughout the U.S. and Europe, but especially in Vermont.

Keller is a 3X Blues Music Awards (BMA) nominee for Best Soul Blues Album, with three of his albums being named Best Album of the Year byDownBeat magazine. Once you listen to his music, you will understand why his fan base is so massive and the accolades so numerous.

“Dave Keller’s talent comes up through his soul and finds its way to the instruments he plays and the lyrics he sings,” said Gerianne Smart, President of the Friends of the Vergennes Opera House. “He has performed on the VOH stage before but always as a guest vocalist. This is the first time our audience will experience the full breadth of his talent and the tight musicality of his band.”

The Dave Keller Band has performed in almost every state east of the Mississippi river and quite a few to the west of it and they know how to fill a dance floor. Dave uses his passion for music to connect with his fans in a real way, breaking down the barrier between performer and audience (he’s been known to wander into the crowd while playing his guitar with gusto), and creating an experience that everyone remembers long after the show is over.

“Over the years I have enjoyed performing on the Vergennes Opera House stage as part of several outstanding musical events,” said Keller. “This concert is the first time I will have my incredible band with me, and the opportunity to share some of our favorite music, both our new releases and some favorites. We’re looking forward to creating a very special night in the little city.”

Joining Dave on stage will be Ira Friedman on keyboards, Alex Budney on bass guitar, and Jay Gleason on drums. Opening the show at 7:30pm will be Chris Wyckoff, keyboard/piano (and local “fav” VUHS teacher) accompanied by Avery Cooper on saxophone. Both Chris and Avery are lifetime musicians and have played in bands such as Panton Flats, the Good Parts, and Into the Mystic.

TICKETS to this very special event and evening are $15 in advance online and $20 at the door.

