YVR Art Foundation Reveals B.C. and Yukon Indigenous Artists Awarded 2023 Art Scholarships

YVR Art Foundation scholarships are awarded to B.C. and Yukon Indigenous artists in two categories: Emerging and Mid-Career.

YVR Art Foundation announces 11 recipients of the 2023 YVR Art Foundation art scholarship awards. YVR Art Foundation offers annual scholarships to B.C. and Yukon First Nations artists who create visual art that reflects B.C. or Yukon First Nations culture.
 
“On behalf of YVR Art Foundation, I congratulate the remarkable artists selected as the 2023 Scholarship recipients,” said Elisabeth Kyle, Executive Director, YVR Art Foundation. “We are pleased to be able to support the artistic and professional development of recipients representing a wide range of emerging and mid-career Indigenous artists from across B.C. and Yukon, and to provide this opportunity to pursue art mentorships, education and community projects.”
 
YVR Art Foundation scholarships are awarded to B.C. and Yukon Indigenous artists in two categories: Emerging and Mid-Career. The Emerging Artist Scholarship is for artists aged 17 to 29 to further develop their art practice through working with an artist mentor or attending a school of art over a one-year period. For artists looking to take their work to a new level or extend it to a new area, the Mid-Career Artist Scholarship is for artists aged 30 and older to study with a master artist, pursue a special community project, or attend a school of art over a one-year period.

Scholarship recipients are selected through a formal adjudication process and by a jury composed of established Indigenous artists and curators. Each recipient is awarded $5,000.
 
The 2023 recipients of the YVR Art Foundation Emerging Artist Scholarships are:

  • Mathew Andreatta, Qualicum and Musqueam First Nations from Vancouver
  • Dustin Sheldon, Teslin Tlingit from Whitehorse
  • Eila Vallevand, Kwanlin Dun First Nations from Whitehorse
  • Karra McIntosh, Kwanlin Dun First Nations, from Whitehorse
  • Olivia Cox, Teslin Tlingit from Whitehorse
  • Shaina Richelle Stephens, Nisga’a from Nanaimo
  • Kyle Mack Tallio, Nuxalk and Heiltsuk from Terrace

The 2023 recipients of the YVR Art Foundation Mid-Career Artist Scholarships are:

  • Ariane Xay Kuyaas, Haida from Old Masset
  • Shawna-Lee Kiesman, Tsm'syen, Nisga'a, Haida from Victoria
  • Andrew Williams, Haida from Vancouver

New for 2023, the recipient of a dedicated scholarship for the development of Musqueam artists is:

  • Mid-career artist, Jody Sparrow, Musqueam from Vancouver

“YVR Art Foundation is a valued partner and has been committed to supporting the development and advancement of B.C. and Yukon Indigenous artists,” said Richard Beed, Vice President of People and Brand, Vancouver Airport Authority. “We are proud to support the vision and efforts of YVR Art Foundation and the outstanding work of such talented artists through YVR’s community investment program. Congratulations to all recipients!”

Since 2005, YVR Art Foundation has awarded more than 200 scholarships, grants and awards to B.C. and Yukon First Nations artists totaling over $750,000. Over 100 scholarship recipient artists have exhibited their work at the Vancouver International Airport (YVR), contributing to YVR’s well-known sense of place.



Recommended For You