World Premiere of BREAKWATER to be Presented by Some Assembly Theatre Company and RHYTAG
BREAKWATER is a multi-media theatre production that began pre-pandemic in response to conversations with youth who spoke about their mental health struggles.
Some Assembly Theatre Company and Roundhouse Youth Theatre Action Group (RHYTAG) will present the world premiere of their new digital play, BREAKWATER, on Wednesday, June 30 at 4:00pm PT, Thursday, July 8 at 7:00pm PT, and Sunday, July 11 at 3:00pm PT.
BREAKWATER is a multi-media theatre production that began pre-pandemic in response to conversations with youth who spoke about their mental health struggles. When the pandemic hit, the project faced uncertainty as to whether or not it could move forward. One area of certainty remained - this pandemic is causing an increase in mental health struggles among youth. With Some Assembly's determination and the support of the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Coastal Health, Roundhouse Community Centre and other funders, this important theatre collaboration between diverse youth and professional artists was able to pivot and move forward.
BREAKWATER follows six youth who face the effects of isolation and mental health struggles from a symbolic world-wide flood. Written by youth with professional playwright Valerie Methot, along with the support of industry professionals from script consultants to counsellors, BREAKWATER promotes self-care and compassion as well as strong, caring communities.
Some Assembly Theatre Company is in its 21st year of collaboratively creating and producing original plays that promote awareness, dialogue, and positive social change around issues that young people are facing. The company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.
DETAILS
Playwright/Director/Producer/Set Design/Sound Design: Valerie Methot
Youth Writers/Actors/Musicians: Raylen Adriano, Hiraeth Campbell, Fox Hunt, Mitch Broome, Ciara Wilkinson, Skylar Walker, & Fiona Jenkins
Video Design: Flick Harrison
Visual Artist/Set Design: Duane Murrin
Original Music Composer/Performer/Sound Design: Patrick Graham
Technical Director/Lighting Design: Jeremy Baxter
Stage Manager/Props Design: Chantele Fry
Props Design: Raylen Adriano
Lighting Design: Jessica Han
Movement/Physical Theatre Advisor: Susan Bertoia
Acting Coaches/Mentors: Allen Morrison & Matt Clarke
Costume Design: Nik McLaren & Anna Talbot
Costume Design Assistant: Arianna Brewer
Music Mentor/Singer/Songwriter: Sophie Labrie
Writing Mentors: Lauren Preissl & Latisha Wadhams
Music Mentors/Musicians: Stephen Fisk & Alison Jenkins
Musician: Hibiki Kojima-Graham
Script Consultants: Tina Biello; Allen Morrison, Susan Bertoia, Matt Clarke, Ljudmila Petrovic, Brogan Ho, & Sophie Labrie
Script Research: Ignite Youth-Driven Arts Festival; Tupper Alt Program; SACY Crew at Vancouver Technical; Link Crew at Sir Chares Tupper; Pacific Community Resources Society (East Van Education Centre); & Red Fox Society
Photographers: Flick Harrison & Gaetan Nerincx
Social Media Assistant: Brogan Ho
Set/Props Design Assistants: Joe Baker, Mitch Broome, Ciara Wilkinson, Carly Le, Skylar Walker, & Arianna Brewer
Roundhouse Head Technician: Neil Griffith
Technician: Ash Shotton
Camera/Film Facilitator/Editor: Flick Harrison
Camera: Sally Zori & Kryshan Randel
For more information on Some Assembly Theatre Company, please visit the following platforms:
Website: www.someassembly.ca