World Premiere of BREAKWATER to be Presented by Some Assembly Theatre Company and RHYTAG

BREAKWATER is a multi-media theatre production that began pre-pandemic in response to conversations with youth who spoke about their mental health struggles.

May. 25, 2021  
Some Assembly Theatre Company and Roundhouse Youth Theatre Action Group (RHYTAG) will present the world premiere of their new digital play, BREAKWATER, on Wednesday, June 30 at 4:00pm PT, Thursday, July 8 at 7:00pm PT, and Sunday, July 11 at 3:00pm PT.

BREAKWATER is a multi-media theatre production that began pre-pandemic in response to conversations with youth who spoke about their mental health struggles. When the pandemic hit, the project faced uncertainty as to whether or not it could move forward. One area of certainty remained - this pandemic is causing an increase in mental health struggles among youth. With Some Assembly's determination and the support of the City of Vancouver, Vancouver Coastal Health, Roundhouse Community Centre and other funders, this important theatre collaboration between diverse youth and professional artists was able to pivot and move forward.

BREAKWATER follows six youth who face the effects of isolation and mental health struggles from a symbolic world-wide flood. Written by youth with professional playwright Valerie Methot, along with the support of industry professionals from script consultants to counsellors, BREAKWATER promotes self-care and compassion as well as strong, caring communities.

Some Assembly Theatre Company is in its 21st year of collaboratively creating and producing original plays that promote awareness, dialogue, and positive social change around issues that young people are facing. The company is the recipient of the City of Vancouver Youth Award for outstanding contribution to the youth community and the Deryck Thomson Award for exceptional contribution to community building and well-being.

DETAILS

Playwright/Director/Producer/Set Design/Sound Design: Valerie Methot

Youth Writers/Actors/Musicians: Raylen Adriano, Hiraeth Campbell, Fox Hunt, Mitch Broome, Ciara Wilkinson, Skylar Walker, & Fiona Jenkins

Video Design: Flick Harrison

Visual Artist/Set Design: Duane Murrin

Original Music Composer/Performer/Sound Design: Patrick Graham

Technical Director/Lighting Design: Jeremy Baxter

Stage Manager/Props Design: Chantele Fry

Props Design: Raylen Adriano

Lighting Design: Jessica Han

Movement/Physical Theatre Advisor: Susan Bertoia

Acting Coaches/Mentors: Allen Morrison & Matt Clarke

Costume Design: Nik McLaren & Anna Talbot

Costume Design Assistant: Arianna Brewer

Music Mentor/Singer/Songwriter: Sophie Labrie

Writing Mentors: Lauren Preissl & Latisha Wadhams

Music Mentors/Musicians: Stephen Fisk & Alison Jenkins

Musician: Hibiki Kojima-Graham

Script Consultants: Tina Biello; Allen Morrison, Susan Bertoia, Matt Clarke, Ljudmila Petrovic, Brogan Ho, & Sophie Labrie

Script Research: Ignite Youth-Driven Arts Festival; Tupper Alt Program; SACY Crew at Vancouver Technical; Link Crew at Sir Chares Tupper; Pacific Community Resources Society (East Van Education Centre); & Red Fox Society

Photographers: Flick Harrison & Gaetan Nerincx

Social Media Assistant: Brogan Ho

Set/Props Design Assistants: Joe Baker, Mitch Broome, Ciara Wilkinson, Carly Le, Skylar Walker, & Arianna Brewer

Roundhouse Head Technician: Neil Griffith

Technician: Ash Shotton

Camera/Film Facilitator/Editor: Flick Harrison

Camera: Sally Zori & Kryshan Randel

For more information on Some Assembly Theatre Company, please visit the following platforms:

Website: www.someassembly.ca


