Wise Owl Theatre Collective to Present Canadian Premiere Of THE WINDOW OUTSIDE By Belinda Lopez

The show will be presented June 10th- 25th 2023 (Preview June 9th) Presentation House Theatre.

By:
BroadwayWorld 20th Anniversary Celebration

Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
Review: Royal City Musical Theatre Brightens up the Massey Theatre with CRAZY FOR YOU! Photo 2 Review: Royal City Musical Theatre Brightens up the Massey Theatre with CRAZY FOR YOU!
BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada! Photo 3 BLUEY's First Live Stage Show To Raise Curtains In Theaters Across Canada!
Interview: Rising Star Milky Day On His Journey Into Music And Future Aspirations As An Ar Photo 4 Interview: Rising Star Milky Day On His Journey Into Music And Future Aspirations As An Artist!

Interview: Rising Star Milky Day On His Journey Into Music And Future Aspirations As An Artist!

Evelyn ( Susan Hogan) and Miranda (Sarah Jane Redmond) . Evelyn has just dug up the dead dog Devlin. She doesn't know why she does that. She is child like. Miranda becomes the parent, comforting her mother. Ross Durant Photography

After its successful Australian premiere in Melbourne Australia in October 2019, the award-winning new stage play, "The Window Outside" by Belinda Lopez, will have its North American (Canadian) premiere at one of Vancouver's most historic theatre venues.

Frank has had a stroke and cannot outwardly communicate. Evelyn is showing early signs of dementia. Eldest daughter Sharon - the primary caregiver for her parents - is struggling to manage the day-to-day care of her parents as well as her own family. She is at breaking point. Younger sister Miranda - an artist living the dream in New York - comes home for a long overdue visit. Tensions mount. Evelyn goes missing. Hard decisions must be made. But is anyone listening?

Belinda Lopez is an Australian-based American playwright. Her play "The Window Outside" won the Melbourne Writers Theatre Award in 2012 which had a showcase performance to standing ovations at The Carlton Courthouse in Melbourne as part of the Melbourne Writers Theatre Festival. In October 2019 Wise Owl Theatre produced its Australian Premiere in Melbourne with rave reviews.

"...a stunning piece of theatre.." (Samuel Barson, Theatre Travels, October 2019, Melbourne)

"...all comes together magnificently in an important, thought-provoking, raw, heart-felt and honest work" (Alex First, The Blurb)

Credits include:

William B Davis (Director) Douglas AbelSusan Hogan, Sarah Jane Redmond, Liz Connors

CAEA Actors Appear under the Canadian Actors Equity Collective Policy

John Mills Cockell (Sound Composer), Adrian D Hodgson (Lighting Designer) , Erin Finnerty (Set Designer), Damon Bradley Jang ( Publicist/ Marketing), Ross Durant Photography ( Promotional and Archival)

*"The Window Outside" will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the Alzheimer's Society of British Columbia. Themes include dementia and end-of-life choices.

June 10th- 25th 2023 (Preview June 9th) Presentation House Theatre, 333 Chesterfield Avenue North Vancouver. Ticket Prices: Adults $35 | Students & Seniors $30 Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2243551®id=186&articlelink=https%2F%2Ftickets.phtheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 | Phone: 604 990 3474 Evnings at at 7:30 pm Matinee performances are: Sunday 11, 18, 25 June @ 2pm




RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

The Beatles Return To BARD ON THE BEACH For Season 34 Photo
The Beatles Return To BARD ON THE BEACH For Season 34

Bard on the Beach Shakespeare Festival launches its 34th Season in Vanier Park with the return of the '60s- inspired, Beatles-infused production of As You Like It.

Review: Royal City Musical Theatre Brightens up the Massey Theatre with CRAZY FOR YOU! Photo
Review: Royal City Musical Theatre Brightens up the Massey Theatre with CRAZY FOR YOU!

Filled to the brim with flashy dance numbers, classic Broadway tunes, and capped off with a heart fluttering love story, Royal City Musical Theatre's production of CRAZY FOR YOU satisfies all of your musical cravings.

Zuill Bailey Returns to The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA This Month Photo
Zuill Bailey Returns to The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA This Month

The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA’s 2022/23 season finale features the return of GRAMMY-winning cellist Zuill Bailey on May 20-21.

Interview: Director Cameron Mackenzie On Zee Zee Theatres UNEXPECTING! Photo
Interview: Director Cameron Mackenzie On Zee Zee Theatre's UNEXPECTING!

UNEXPECTING, the fully-staged, female-led play will premiere at Vancouver’s Studio 16 this week. Presented by Zee Zee Theatre and written by Vancouver playwright, Bronwyn Carradine, the play will explore modern motherhood between queer partners.


More Hot Stories For You

The Beatles Return To BARD ON THE BEACH For Season 34The Beatles Return To BARD ON THE BEACH For Season 34
Zuill Bailey Returns to The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA This MonthZuill Bailey Returns to The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA This Month
HADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2023-24 SeasonHADESTOWN, MEAN GIRLS & More Set for Broadway Across Canada 2023-24 Season
Girl Be Heard Takes Activism To The Stage With MainStage Production ORGANIZE: TAKE TO THE STREETSGirl Be Heard Takes Activism To The Stage With MainStage Production ORGANIZE: TAKE TO THE STREETS

Videos

Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio Video Video: Watch THE LITTLE MERMAID Cast in the Recording Studio
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert Video
Watch KIMBERLY AKIMBO's NPR Tiny Desk Concert
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT Video
Interview: Bernadette Peters Talks 'Irreverent' New Series HIGH DESERT
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community Video
Idina Menzel on New Album Being a 'Love Letter' to the Queer Community
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Legend of Georgia McBride
Arts Club Theatre Company (4/20-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Beautiful: The Carole King Musical
Arts Club Theatre Company (6/08-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Zee Zee Theatre presents Unexpecting
Zee Zee Theatre (5/05-5/21)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Secret Garden: Spring Version
Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre at Arts Umbrella (6/03-6/11)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# MAYDAY! MAYGAY! That's gay! comedy in May!
KW Production Studio (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Theatre Under the Stars presents The Prom and Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical
Theatre Under the Stars (7/06-8/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Crossing the Andes
Christ Church Cathedral (5/26-5/26)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Million Dollar Quartet
Arts Club Theatre Company (6/22-8/06)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Spring Awakening
The Shop Theatre (5/25-6/10)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Jasper in Deadland
Jack and Darlene Poole Theatre at Arts Umbrella (5/27-6/10)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You