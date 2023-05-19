Wise Owl Theatre Collective to Present Canadian Premiere Of THE WINDOW OUTSIDE By Belinda Lopez

Evelyn ( Susan Hogan) and Miranda (Sarah Jane Redmond) . Evelyn has just dug up the dead dog Devlin. She doesn't know why she does that. She is child like. Miranda becomes the parent, comforting her mother. Ross Durant Photography

After its successful Australian premiere in Melbourne Australia in October 2019, the award-winning new stage play, "The Window Outside" by Belinda Lopez, will have its North American (Canadian) premiere at one of Vancouver's most historic theatre venues.

Frank has had a stroke and cannot outwardly communicate. Evelyn is showing early signs of dementia. Eldest daughter Sharon - the primary caregiver for her parents - is struggling to manage the day-to-day care of her parents as well as her own family. She is at breaking point. Younger sister Miranda - an artist living the dream in New York - comes home for a long overdue visit. Tensions mount. Evelyn goes missing. Hard decisions must be made. But is anyone listening?

Belinda Lopez is an Australian-based American playwright. Her play "The Window Outside" won the Melbourne Writers Theatre Award in 2012 which had a showcase performance to standing ovations at The Carlton Courthouse in Melbourne as part of the Melbourne Writers Theatre Festival. In October 2019 Wise Owl Theatre produced its Australian Premiere in Melbourne with rave reviews.

"...a stunning piece of theatre.." (Samuel Barson, Theatre Travels, October 2019, Melbourne)

"...all comes together magnificently in an important, thought-provoking, raw, heart-felt and honest work" (Alex First, The Blurb)

Credits include:

William B Davis (Director) Douglas AbelSusan Hogan, Sarah Jane Redmond, Liz Connors

CAEA Actors Appear under the Canadian Actors Equity Collective Policy

John Mills Cockell (Sound Composer), Adrian D Hodgson (Lighting Designer) , Erin Finnerty (Set Designer), Damon Bradley Jang ( Publicist/ Marketing), Ross Durant Photography ( Promotional and Archival)

*"The Window Outside" will be donating a portion of its proceeds to the Alzheimer's Society of British Columbia. Themes include dementia and end-of-life choices.

June 10th- 25th 2023 (Preview June 9th) Presentation House Theatre, 333 Chesterfield Avenue North Vancouver. Ticket Prices: Adults $35 | Students & Seniors $30 Box Office: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2243551®id=186&articlelink=https%2F%2Ftickets.phtheatre.org?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 | Phone: 604 990 3474 Evnings at at 7:30 pm Matinee performances are: Sunday 11, 18, 25 June @ 2pm