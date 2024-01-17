Vancouver Synthpunks PHUTURE MEMORIEZ Release New Video For Some Open Hand Cues From Latest Album Play Cobra

Vancouver Synthpunks PHUTURE MEMORIEZ release new video for Some Open Hand Cues from latest album Play Cobra

By: Jan. 17, 2024

POPULAR

Progress Lab To Host DIM SUM DIARIES: SECOND HELPING Industry Reading Photo 1 Progress Lab To Host DIM SUM DIARIES: SECOND HELPING Industry Reading
The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA to Perform Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and William Alwyn' Photo 2 The Vancouver Symphony Orchestra USA to Perform Mahler's Symphony No. 5 and William Alwyn's Hydriotaphia
The Firehall Arts Centre Presents CHELSEA HOTEL: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN At The Firehal Photo 3 The Firehall Arts Centre Presents CHELSEA HOTEL: THE SONGS OF LEONARD COHEN At The Firehall, February 3-March 3
SEND ME NO FLOWERS Comes to the Metro Theatre Next Month Photo 4 SEND ME NO FLOWERS Comes to the Metro Theatre Next Month

Vancouver Synthpunks PHUTURE MEMORIEZ Release New Video For Some Open Hand Cues From Latest Album Play Cobra

Vancouver Synthpunks PHUTURE MEMORIEZ Release New Video For Some Open Hand Cues From Latest Album Play Cobra

Vancouver record label Nerve Wracking Collections releases a new music video for Phuture Memoriez' track Some Open Hand Cues January 29th, 2024. This is the second music video release from their latest album Play Cobra (Oct 2023). Spin your way into the deliciously morphed atmosphere of Phuture Memoriez as they dazzle their way through Some Open Hand Cues with cake, sparklers, choreographed dancing, and AI-metamorphosis.

The dark synth-pop-punk band, Phuture Memoriez (Vancouver BC), unveiled their latest album "Play Cobra," in October 2023. This concept album pays homage to jazz legend John Zorn's musical improv game Cobra, infusing each of its 10 chapters into song titles like "Mouth Yellow" and "Ear Blue." With an entrancing tempo of 138 BPM, the LP offers a hypnotic listening experience. The band's best record to date has an "intoxicating cobra's bite", the songs are short, fast, visceral explosions blending elements of Krautrock and industrial music, all while maintaining a pop-like structure.

Phuture Memoriez' Signature Sound, marked by twisted tones and haunting synth vocals, creates a shadowy soundscape described as both grungy and metallic. Beyond music, they craft multimedia experiences, integrating lights and videos to enhance the overall mood. Known for guerilla-style music videos, Phuture Memoriez immerse themselves in crowds, cementing their reputation as boundary-pushing artists.

Watch the video for Some Open Hand Cues here:

https://youtu.be/sI1mi0Us1jI

Stream and purchase Some Open Hand Cues here:

https://phuturememoriez1.bandcamp.com/track/some-open-hand-cues

Check out Nerve Wracking Collections here:

www.nervewrackingcollections.com



RELATED STORIES - Vancouver

1
DanceHouse & Dancers Of Damelahamid to Present Vancouver Premiere Of VASTADUS EANA &nd Photo
DanceHouse & Dancers Of Damelahamid to Present Vancouver Premiere Of VASTADUS EANA – The Answer Is Land

DanceHouse and Dancers of Damelahamid present the Vancouver premiere of Elle Sofe Sara's Vástádus eana - The answer is land, a powerful commentary on reclamation and identity inspired by anti-colonial and environmental activism and Sámi spiritual practices.

2
ITSAZOO Presents World Premiere Of SUNRISE BETTIES Inspired By East Vans 70s Gang Era Photo
ITSAZOO Presents World Premiere Of SUNRISE BETTIES Inspired By East Van's 70's Gang Era

ITSAZOO presents the immersive and subversive world premiere of 'Sunrise Betties,' a play inspired by East Van's gritty 1970's gang era.

3
Chor Leoni Sets Sail With Famed La Nef In THE RETURN VOYAGE Photo
Chor Leoni Sets Sail With Famed La Nef In THE RETURN VOYAGE

Chor Leoni reunites with Montreal's La Nef for 'The Return Voyage', diving deeper into sea songs and shanties. Don't miss this acclaimed ensemble's rich repertoire.

4
SEND ME NO FLOWERS Comes to the Metro Theatre Next Month Photo
SEND ME NO FLOWERS Comes to the Metro Theatre Next Month

Metro Theatre has announced that Send Me No Flowers, directed by Emma Graveson is coming to the Metro Theatre from February 2-24, 2024.

More Hot Stories For You

DanceHouse & Dancers Of Damelahamid to Present Vancouver Premiere Of VASTADUS EANA – The Answer Is LandDanceHouse & Dancers Of Damelahamid to Present Vancouver Premiere Of VASTADUS EANA – The Answer Is Land
ITSAZOO Presents World Premiere Of SUNRISE BETTIES Inspired By East Van's 70's Gang EraITSAZOO Presents World Premiere Of SUNRISE BETTIES Inspired By East Van's 70's Gang Era
Chor Leoni Sets Sail With Famed La Nef In THE RETURN VOYAGEChor Leoni Sets Sail With Famed La Nef In THE RETURN VOYAGE
SEND ME NO FLOWERS Comes to the Metro Theatre Next MonthSEND ME NO FLOWERS Comes to the Metro Theatre Next Month

Videos

The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run Video
The Stars of ONCE UPON A MATTRESS Gear Up For Their City Center Run
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Watch Nick Fradiani Sing 'Holly Holy' in A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL Video
Watch Erika Henningsen & Stephanie Beatriz Talk HAZBIN HOTEL
View all Videos

Vancouver SHOWS
DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season in Vancouver DanceHouse announces 2023/24 season
DanceHouse (7/01-5/30)
Open Stage #4 in Vancouver Open Stage #4
Scotiabank Dance Centre (2/05-2/05)
Song of Freedom in Vancouver Song of Freedom
Christ Church Cathedral (2/03-2/03)
Vancouver Opera presents Donizetti's Don Pasquale in Vancouver Vancouver Opera presents Donizetti's Don Pasquale
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (2/10-2/18)
I Am William / Je Suis William in Vancouver I Am William / Je Suis William
Carousel Theatre for Young People (2/13-2/18)
I Am William / Je Suis William in Vancouver I Am William / Je Suis William
Carousel Theatre for Young People (2/13-2/18)
Ramanenjana in Vancouver Ramanenjana
Scotiabank Dance Centre (1/19-1/21)VIDEOS
Mean Girls in Vancouver Mean Girls
Queen Elizabeth Theatre (1/23-1/28)
Where the Wild Things Are in Vancouver Where the Wild Things Are
Presentation House Theatre (2/02-2/11)
The Mirror in Vancouver The Mirror
DanceHouse (1/24-1/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You