Vancouver Synthpunks PHUTURE MEMORIEZ release new video for Some Open Hand Cues from latest album Play Cobra

Vancouver record label Nerve Wracking Collections releases a new music video for Phuture Memoriez' track Some Open Hand Cues January 29th, 2024. This is the second music video release from their latest album Play Cobra (Oct 2023). Spin your way into the deliciously morphed atmosphere of Phuture Memoriez as they dazzle their way through Some Open Hand Cues with cake, sparklers, choreographed dancing, and AI-metamorphosis.

The dark synth-pop-punk band, Phuture Memoriez (Vancouver BC), unveiled their latest album "Play Cobra," in October 2023. This concept album pays homage to jazz legend John Zorn's musical improv game Cobra, infusing each of its 10 chapters into song titles like "Mouth Yellow" and "Ear Blue." With an entrancing tempo of 138 BPM, the LP offers a hypnotic listening experience. The band's best record to date has an "intoxicating cobra's bite", the songs are short, fast, visceral explosions blending elements of Krautrock and industrial music, all while maintaining a pop-like structure.

Phuture Memoriez' Signature Sound, marked by twisted tones and haunting synth vocals, creates a shadowy soundscape described as both grungy and metallic. Beyond music, they craft multimedia experiences, integrating lights and videos to enhance the overall mood. Known for guerilla-style music videos, Phuture Memoriez immerse themselves in crowds, cementing their reputation as boundary-pushing artists.

https://youtu.be/sI1mi0Us1jI

https://phuturememoriez1.bandcamp.com/track/some-open-hand-cues

www.nervewrackingcollections.com