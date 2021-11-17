UBCP/ACTRA Announces Candus Churchill Recipient Of The 2021 Lorena Gale Woman Of Distinction Award

UBCP/ACTRA, the autonomous branch of ACTRA in British Columbia, is pleased to announce that Candus Churchill is to receive the Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award during the 10th annual UBCP/ACTRA Awards ceremony streaming live on Saturday, November 20. A virtual red carpet will begin at 5:45 PM PST with the awards show starting at 7:00 PM PST, and it is available for public viewing here: https://vimeo.com/event/1434732.

"It is a great pleasure to honour and recognize Candus Churchill as this year's recipient of the Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award," said Ellie Harvie, UBCP/ACTRA President. "She truly embodies what the award represents. Candus has paved the way for a more inclusive, positive, and encouraging environment for women in the industry and I am thrilled to celebrate her consistent hard work and dedication".

The Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award is presented to a UBCP/ACTRA member whose work as a performer and/or beyond, embodies the type of accomplishments that advance the status of women in our society and encourage the continued growth and diversification of opportunities for women.

Candus Churchill is also a UBCP/ACTRA Industry Pioneer and was recently inducted into the 2020-21 BC Entertainment Hall Of Fame Star Meritus.

Lorena Gale Woman of Distinction Award Candus Churchill is a film and television industry pioneer with over 100 acting and soundtrack credits since 1988, including The Good Doctor, Supergirl, The X Files, numerous Hallmark Movies, and more. Churchill was born in Louisville, Kentucky, and found her love of music early in life as her entire family played instruments or sang. In 1980 she arrived in Vancouver, BC, and branched out into acting in Theatre, Television, and Film. Candus has amassed an impressive number of credits and was awarded Best Supporting Actress in Short Film by The World Music And Independent Film Festival for The Letter Carrier. In 1991 Candus, along with Hall of Fame recipient, Marcus Mosely, created Vancouver's first Contemporary Black Gospel Group, The Gospel Experience. Under Candus' dedication and administration, they became a seminal force in the Vancouver gospel music scene for over two decades. Candus supports an extensive list of BC and global charities, a history of service stretching over decades.