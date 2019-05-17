The Wiggles Come To The Boch Center Wang Theatre

The Boch Center and Wiggles Live USA announced today that The Wiggles, the world's #1 preschool entertainers, will bring their "Party Time Tour!" - their biggest U.S. tour in nearly a decade - to the Boch Center Wang Theatre stage on Thursday, September 5 at 6:30PM. Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, May 23 at 10:00AM.

The Party Time Tour! will be the first chance for most of America to see in-person the first-ever female Wiggle, Emma (the Yellow Wiggle), who has become an international sensation. Emma, Lachy, Simon and Anthony will hit the stage with their friends Captain Feathersword, Dorothy the Dinosaur, Henry the Octopus, Wags the Dog and a brand-new Wiggly friend, Shirley Shawn the Unicorn!

As featured on the upcoming Party Time! album, parents and children alike can dance and sing along to classics like "Hokey Pokey," "Heads, Shoulders, Knees and Toes," "Skip To My Lou," and "Simon Says." Other show highlights include:

Joining Emma as she performs Irish, ballet and other bow-tiful dancing.

Listening to Anthony play his guitar, banjo and bagpipes.

Doing the actions with Simon as he sings "Simon Says", and if Lachy falls asleep, calling out "Wake up Lachy!" because we need him for the show!

The Wiggles are more popular now then they have ever been in their 28-year history. They are watched daily on platforms like Hulu, and in nearly 60 million homes on NBC's Universal Kids network, and streamed on The Wiggles YouTube channel which has nearly 400,000 subscribers and more than 650 million views!

Tickets go on sale to the general public Thursday, May 23 at 10:00AM and will be available at the Boch Center Box Office, www.bochcenter.org, by calling (800) 982-ARTS (2787) and via Ticketmaster. Groups of 10 or more may reserve tickets now by contacting Boch Center Group Sales at (617) 532-1116 or groups@bochcenter.org.

