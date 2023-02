The OR Festival 2023 Lineup Announced, Featuring Original 10-Minute Plays

"To be OR not to be?" We choose "Or." The unexpected and surprising! The Or Festival features the world premiere of ten original 10-minute plays written, dramaturge, directed and performed by diverse, dynamic Vancouver artists. Their symbol of the stained glass window illustrates individuals coming together to form a mosaic of art that represents this city's vibrant, colorful nature.

SHOW DATES / TIMES

Wednesday, March 8th at 7:30 pm - Opening Night + ASL Interpreted Show + Playwright & Director Q&A

Thursday, March 9th at 7:30 pm , Friday, March 10th at 7:30 pm , Saturday, March 11th at 2 pm ,

Saturday, March 11th 7:30pm - Closing Night

Website: www.orfestival.com

Ticket Link: www.orfestival.com/tickets

2023 OR FESTIVAL LINEUP

THE SPIRIT HAS TEETH by Giselle Miller

THE EXTINCTION OF THE SEA MINK & THEIR FAVOURITE MAPLE LEAF by Landon Krentz

QI PAO by Kenneth Tynan

BOUDOIR by Kelsi James

COMMON GROUND by Alyssa Formosa

CHAD, DARLING by Leysan Timirboulatova

THE GRIND by Seamus Fera

HOT MILK by Sherry MacDonald

UNRAVELING by Sydney Marino

LONDON by Chantal Gallant

DIRECTORS: Nicky Anderton, Sage Lovell, Vivian Li, Argel Monte de Ramos, Thembelihle Moyo, Louisa Phung, Sophia Saugstad, Mikayla Stradiotto, Leysan Timirboulatova, David Volpov

DRAMATURGS: Heidi Damayo, Eveleen Kozak, Vivian Li, Mary Littlejohn, Evan Medd, Thembelihle Moyo, Louisa Phung, Alisha Rahemtulla, Mikayla Stradiotto

ACTING COMPANY: Alison Chang, Ivy Charles, Anthony DeMare, Adam Fox, Jade Fox, Kelsi James, Sam Jeffery, Bianca Kenna, Sophie Mildiner, Ana Pacheco, Rachel Ruecker, Charmaine Nomsa Sibanda, Avi Solis, Yasmin Tayob, Leysan Timirboulatova, Kenneth Tynan, Adam Weaver

PRODUCTION STAFF/ CREATIVES : Fabulist Theatre (presenting sponsor); Stefanie Grimaldi (Lighting); Tyler Dumoulin (Sound); Sam Jeffery (Intimacy); Fabulist Creative Services (Set pieces/ Props); Julia Abreu (Sta

THE OR FESTIVAL 4 presented by Fabulist Theatre

March 8th -11th, 7:30 nightly (2pm Saturday matinee)

Jericho Arts Centre - 1675 Discovery St, Vancouver