The Improv Centre Announces A Trio Of Holiday Treats Beginning This Month

Nov. 01, 2022  
The Improv Centre Announces A Trio Of Holiday Treats Beginning This Month

The Improv Centre (TIC) on Granville Island has announced its programming for the holiday season, which begins on November 17 and closes on December 31, 2022. Tickets start at $21.50 and are available online at www.theimprovcentre.ca or in person at the TIC Box Office (1502 Duranleau Street).

Happy (Hectic) Holidays is a fun, festive, family-friendly show that runs Thursdays to Saturdays at 7:30pm from November 17 to December 23, with a 2:00pm matinee on December 24. Audiences will develop a case of the giggles as they follow The Improv Centre's charming holiday host through the ups and downs of having loved ones over for the holidays. What could possibly go wrong?

Celebrate 2022 with Year in Review from Tuesday, December 27 to Saturday, December 31 at 7:30pm. TIC's ensemble members celebrate the year with improv inspired by the fun, offbeat, and unbelievable true moments of 2022. Relive some of the happier stories and discover amazing things you may not have known about. From around the world or your own backyard, these stories will take TIC players in hilarious directions as they explore the Year in Review.

Finally, join TIC in bidding adieu to 2022 with libations and laughter at New Year's Rockin' Eve on December 31 at 9:30pm. Ring in the new year with an evening filled with fun, frivolity, and improv comedy - and stick around to enjoy The Improv Centre's fully-licensed bar and lounge that overlooks False Creek Marina.




