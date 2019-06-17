The Dancing on the Edge Festival Returns for its 31st Year

Dancing on the Edge Festival is Canada's longest running festival of contemporary dance and is an eagerly anticipated highlight of the Lower Mainland's Dance Season. This year's DOTE presents extraordinary dance productions from Canada, Brazil and Korea and takes place from July 4 -13, 2019 at various venues in Vancouver, including DOTE's home venue, the Firehall Arts Centre. This year's performances offer high calibre, challenging and gorgeous dance delivering innovative and spell-binding work featuring World Premieres, North American and Western Canadian debuts, and works-in-progress from some of the most sought-after contemporary choreographers.

Festival Founder and Producer Donna Spencer is excited to announce that this year's DOTE showcases over thirty performances involving more than twenty innovative choreographers and companies. Artists from across Canada, and around the globe will dance on stages and in the streets during the ten-day festival, in full length and mixed bill programs, as well as site-specific works. The 31st annual Dancing on the Edge Festivalwill bring dance in all shapes and forms to Vancouver audiences.

This year's lineup includes; Vancouver's Ziyian Kwan, Tara Cheyenne Performance, Rachel Meyer, MascallDance, Kirsten Wicklund, Alejandra Miranda Caballero, Mahaila Patterson-O'Brien, Meredith Kalaman, Helen Walkley, WAREHAUS dance collective, Sujit Vaidya, Clala Dance Project/Tomoyo Yamada, Jennifer McLeish-Lewis, Isabelle Kirouac & Nayana Fielkov, Soleful Dance/Alexandra Clancy, Shelley Cox, and Raven Spirit Dance, Paulo Lima/Experimentus Cia. De Danca (Brazil), Dab Dance Project (Korea), Danse Carpe Diem (Montreal), Nasim Lootij/Vâtchik Danse (Montreal), Linnea Swan (Calgary), Pam Tzang (Calgary), Jolene Bailie/Gearshifting Performance Works (Winnipeg), and more.

Tickets are available through the Firehall Arts Centre Box Office at 604.689.0926 or online at tickets.firehallartscentre.ca.

For more information on the Dancing on the Edge Festival, visit dancingontheedge.org or call 604.689.0926.





