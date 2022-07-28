THE CHUTZPAH! FESTIVAL To Kick Off This September At Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

The Chutzpah! Festival kicks off the fall festival season with two special events taking place at the Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre, as part of its Chutzpah! PLUS event series.

For over two decades the Chutzpah! Festival has been an eagerly anticipated and annual highlight of Greater Vancouver's arts season. Single tickets are $40 (Adults)/$34 (Students/Seniors), plus applicable fees and service charges, and are available online on July 29, 2022 at www.chutzpahfestival.com or by phone at 604.257.5145.

Lovers of the arts are invited to enjoy these special events, which include: the world premiere of Take This Waltz , a celebration of the music of Canadian legend Leonard Cohen, created by Israeli choreographer Idan Cohen of Ne.Sans Opera & Dance, This world premiere will feature a thrilling fusion of music, dance, and stunning visuals; and a festive performance by Israeli world music powerhouse, Gili Yalo, incorporating the sounds of his Ethiopian heritage. Event attendees will be the first to learn about the full festival lineup, to be announced at the premiere of Take This Waltz .

"Chutzpah! PLUS is thrilled to invite audiences to share the joy of live events this fall," says Jessica Mann Gutteridge, Artistic Managing Director. "The arts truly unites us, and there is something for everyone at these exciting pre-festival events."

Announced today, the Chutzpah! Festival is pleased to present the following lineup:

TAKE THIS WALTZ

Celebrating the Music of Leonard Cohen by Ne.Sans Opera & Dance (Canada/Israel)

Presented in Partnership with Pacific Opera Victoria and Vancouver Opera

September 10 & 11 at 8pm, Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

This world premiere evening of music, dance, and stunning visuals, staged by Israeli choreographer and director Idan Cohen of Ne. Sans Opera & Dance, celebrates the legendary Canadian singer-songwriter Leonard Cohen. Performers featured are world-renowned Canadian bass-baritone Daniel Okulitch , described as "flat-out brilliant" by Opera News, the multi-talented dancer/musician Ted Littlemore , and a classical chamber ensemble of violin, cello , and accordio n.

This World Premiere was developed through an artistic residency at the Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre.

Take This Waltz is presented by the Bierbrier Family in honour of the memory of Len Bierbrier.

GILI YALO (Israel/Ethiopia)

September 24 at 8pm, Norman & Annette Rothstein Theatre

Gili Yalo is one of the most intriguing musicians in Israel's world music scene. Combining his Ethiopian musical roots with soul, reggae, funk, psychedelia and jazz, Gili's soulful voice has elicited comparisons to Bob Marley. Backed by his powerhouse band, Gili's concerts generate an entrancing groove, beat, and flow, with exceptional, rich, vivid melody and original lyrics in English, Hebrew and Amharic.

The Chutzpah! Festival - The Lisa Nemetz Festival of International Jewish Performing Arts is the Lower Mainland's music, dance, comedy and theatre festival presenting international, national, and local artists. The Chutzpah! Festival delivers audiences work that is forward-looking, multi-layered, and entertaining. The 2022 Festival, running from November 3-24, offers live and digital performances and welcomes performers from across the globe, including Canada, the United Kingdom, Israel, and the United States. www.chutzpahfestival.com

Single tickets for Chutzpah!'s live performances are $34 (students/seniors) & $40 (adults) (+ gst/sc) for all shows with the exception of the Special Opening Night Event and Liraz which is $56 (+gst/sc). Digital stream performances are $18 for single tickets or $32 for households. ChutzPacks are also available for only $136: see 4 different shows of your choice (excluding the Opening Night Special Event and Liraz). Group rates are available for all regular programming as well as a school group rate for Dan & Claudia Zanes on November 14 and Th'owyxia on November 18. Children under age 12 attending Dan & Claudia Zanes on November 13 and Th'Owyxia on November 19 are $18. Chutzpah! PLUS tickets are available starting on July 29, 2022 and can be purchased online at chutzpahfestival.com or by phone at 604-257-5145. Chutzpah! Festival tickets will be available through the same platforms on September 14, 2022.